LIQUID META ANNOUNCES RETURN OF CAPITAL

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) is pleased to announce, further to its press releases dated March 9, 2023 and April 27, 2023, that the board of directors of the Company has set the record date and payment date of the return of capital as May 15, 2023 and May 29, 2023, respectively. The aggregate amount of the return of capital will be approximately US$10,767,449.20 resulting in US$0.20 per common share. The distribution to shareholders will be made in accordance with the "due bill" trading procedures mandated by the NEO Exchange ("NEO") for large dividends and distributions. The purpose is to result in traded shares carrying the value of the US$0.20 distribution until it is paid.

A due bill will notionally represent the US$0.20 distribution that a holder of a common share of the Company is entitled to receive. A due bill will attach to each share traded, from the trading day before the record date for the distribution until the date on which the distribution is paid. During this due bill trading period, the shares will trade on a "due bills basis". A seller of shares (who is prospectively entitled to the US$0.20 distribution) will also sell to the purchaser the entitlement to the distribution (which is represented by the due bill attached to each share sold).

Key dates are:

The record date to determine shareholders entitled to receive the distribution will be May 15, 2023 ;

; Due bill trading will commence on May 12, 2023 (one trading day before the record date, so that trades settling after the record date have due bills attached);

(one trading day before the record date, so that trades settling after the record date have due bills attached); The payment date for the distribution will be May 29, 2023 ;

; The ex-dividend date will be May 30, 2023 (the trading day after the payment date, so that trades on and after that date will not have due bills attached); and

(the trading day after the payment date, so that trades on and after that date will not have due bills attached); and The redemption date used by CDS will be May 31, 2023 (the trading day after the ex-dividend date).

All of the foregoing dates are subject to the approval of the NEO. Please see the press releases of the Company dated March 9, 2023 and April 27, 2023 for more information.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

