Lionel Messi visits Vantara, experiences unforgettable encounters with sacred Indian traditions and wildlife conservation initiatives in India

Messi, accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, was welcomed in a grand traditional style with vibrant folk music, a shower of flowers symbolising blessings and purity of intent, and a ceremonial aarti. The football legend also participated in a Maha Aarti at the temple, including Ambe Mata Puja, Ganesh Puja, Hanuman Puja and Shiv Abhishek, offering prayers for world peace and unity, in keeping with India's timeless ethos of reverence for all living beings.

Following the welcome, Messi embarked on a guided tour of Vantara's expansive conservation ecosystem, home to rescued big cats, elephants, herbivores, reptiles, and fostered young animals from across the globe. He also visited the green energy complex and the world's largest refinery complex, where he expressed amazement at the scale and vision behind the operations.

At the care centre for lions, leopards, tigers and other endangered species, Messi interacted with animals thriving in enriched, naturalistic environments, many of whom approached him with curiosity. He then visited the Herbivore Care Centre and the Reptile Care Centre, where he observed animals flourishing under specialised veterinary care, customised nutrition, behavioural training, and husbandry protocols that reflect Vantara's global leadership in wildlife welfare. During the visit, he also toured the multi-speciality wildlife hospital, witnessing real-time clinical and surgical procedures, and later fed the okapis, rhinos, giraffes and elephants. From a global perspective, he also praised the commitment of the Prime Minister of India to advancing wildlife care and conservation across the country.

At the Foster Care Centre, dedicated to orphaned and vulnerable young animals, Messi learned about their journeys of resilience. In a heartfelt gesture, Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani together named a lion cub "Lionel," a name that now represents hope and continuity, given in honour of the football legend.

The highlight of the tour came at the Elephant Care Centre, where Messi met Maniklal, a rescued elephant calf saved along with his ailing mother, Prathima, from harsh labour in the logging industry two years ago. In a moment that captured hearts across the centre, Messi engaged in an impromptu football enrichment activity with Maniklal, demonstrating the universal language of play. The calf responded enthusiastically to the activity, making playful moves that showcased his own emerging skills, marking one of the most memorable moments of Messi's visit to India.

Responding in Spanish to Anant Ambani, who thanked him for visiting Vantara and for inspiring everyone selflessly towards animals and mankind, Messi said, "What Vantara does is truly beautiful--the work for animals, the care they receive, the way they are rescued and looked after. It is genuinely impressive. We had a wonderful time, felt completely at ease throughout, and it is an experience that stays with you. We will surely visit again to continue inspiring and supporting this meaningful work."

"For the first time, two global icons came together--one renowned for sporting excellence, the other for leadership in business and wildlife conservation" Says Bharat Mehra, Chief Advisor to Anant Ambani.

As the visit came to a close, Messi participated in Nariyal Utsarg and Matka Phod, traditional rituals symbolising goodwill and auspicious beginnings. The ceremony concluded with chants for peace and well-being, underscoring the shared values that align Vantara's mission with Messi's global legacy. Messi, who leads the Leo Messi Foundation dedicated to social causes, education, healthcare and children's welfare worldwide, expressed a deep sense of alignment with Vantara's purpose and appreciation for its vision of compassionate, science-driven care for animals.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849946/Lionel_Messi_Visit_to_Vantara.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849943/Messi_Visit.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849944/Messi_Visit.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2849945/Messi_Visit.jpg

SOURCE VANTARA

