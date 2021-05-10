Lion Electric Virtually Opens The Market
May 10, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder, Lion Electric Co. ("Lion Electric") (TSX: LEV) joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development and Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. Lion Electric creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion Electric is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies. Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion Electric vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion Electric believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. For more information visit: thelionelectric.com
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Monday, May 10, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
