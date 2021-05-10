Lion Electric Virtually Opens The Market

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. Lion Electric creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion Electric is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles all its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies. Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion Electric vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion Electric believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. For more information visit: thelionelectric.com