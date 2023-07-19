MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, announced today that the Company has closed the previously announced financing transactions, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$142 million (the "Financing").

The Financing consisted in (i) the issuance by way of private placement to a group of subscribers comprised of Investissement Québec, Fonds de solidarité des travailleurs du Québec (F.T.Q.) and Fondaction of 13% senior unsecured debentures that are convertible in accordance with the terms thereof into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of US$2.58, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$74 million, (ii) the issuance by way of private placement to a group of subscribers led by Mach Group and the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation of 11% senior secured non-convertible debentures, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$90 million, and (iii) the issuance by way of private placement to the holders of non-convertible debentures of a number of common share purchase warrants entitling them to purchase in accordance with the terms thereof a total of 22,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.81 per share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing to fund working capital, strengthen its financial position, and allow it to continue to pursue its growth strategy, including the Company's capacity expansion projects in Mirabel, Quebec and Joliet, Illinois.

ABOUT LION ELECTRIC

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

