LinkPoint Technology Group Completes Acquisition of Presidium Networks

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- LinkPoint Technology Group ("LTG") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of privately held Presidium Network Operations Consultants ("Presidium"), a Kamloops, BC-based Managed IT Services company focused on small-to-medium business markets.

Presidium, founded in 2011, provides managed IT services, cloud services, and VoIP phone service to customers across British Columbia. As part of the deal, LinkPoint will expand its existing office into Presidium's Kamloops office, operating as LinkPoint IT Solutions Ltd. ("LinkPoint").

"In joining forces with LinkPoint, our goal was to bolster our service offering and ensure we could continue to improve on the services we offer and deliver," Presidium partner Justin Givens said. "We have always, over our decade of providing services in British Columbia, approached our business with a dedicated customer-first mindset. It's always been about being able to provide the best customer service possible and empower our customers to work efficiently and reliably to grow their businesses. LinkPoint shares this ideal, and we're excited to continue to provide exceptional service going forward."

LinkPoint continues its growth plans in expanding its managed services portfolio. This acquisition allows LinkPoint to strengthen its presence in the Northern Okanagan region while supporting its interests in Northern BC and Alberta.

"Presidium's founders have built a solid business with a dedicated customer base and strong recurring revenues," said Kyle Sarwal, LTG President and CEO. "This feat isn't easily achievable without the care, effort and commitment to its business, in an upstanding manner. LinkPoint looks forward to maintaining and expanding upon this standing. We're also excited in welcoming Justin to our team. With this acquisition, LinkPoint also expands its cloud services offerings and expertise. During the recent COVID-19 work-related restrictions, we saw an increased demand to deploy work-from-home procedures, including migrations to cloud-based and remote solutions. With this acquisition, we look forward to supporting and growing our footprint through Northern BC and into Alberta."

Under the terms of the agreement, Presidium will operate as "LinkPoint IT Solutions" and as a subsidiary of LinkPoint Technology Group.

About Presidium Network Operations Consultants

Presidium Networks, founded in 2011, has worked with small to medium business clients across Canada providing a variety of managed IT services, cloud services, and VoIP phone services. Through continued commitment to exceptional customer service, we have provided exceptional value to customers and helped them grow with confidence.

About LinkPoint IT Solutions

LinkPoint IT Solutions Ltd. ("LinkPoint") is a leader in systems and technology (IT) management. LinkPoint transforms how businesses operate, connect, communicate, and collaborate. Information about LinkPoint can be found at https://www.linkpoint.ca. For ongoing news, please visit the LinkPoint Newsroom.

About LinkPoint Technology Group Ltd, LinkPoint Technology Group, LLC

LinkPoint Technology Group is a group of companies that supports its clients through uniquely tailored solutions and services across IT, Communications, Infrastructures, Development and Consulting. For more information about LinkPoint Technology Group, please visit https://www.linkpointit.com.

