MILLIONS OF FANS FROM ACROSS THE WORLD TUNED IN TO WATCH THE ICONIC ROCK BAND'S UNMISSABLE PERFORMANCE AHEAD OF THE BIGGEST GAME IN CLUB FOOTBALL

MUNICH, May 31, 2025 /CNW/ -- #PEPSIKICKOFFSHOW – Global superstars LINKIN PARK delivered an exceptional headline performance at the Munich Football Arena for this year's UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi. One of the world's most iconic rock bands performed live, just minutes before the biggest match in European club football, with the eagerly awaited show providing an unforgettable experience for the thousands in the stadium and the millions watching around the globe.

LINKIN PARK ROCK THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI LINKIN PARK ROCK THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL KICK OFF SHOW PRESENTED BY PEPSI

The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi took place in front of a sold-out crowd ahead of the epic encounter between Paris Saint-German and FC Internazionale Milano, with LINKIN PARK entertaining fans with an exhilarating performance, featuring fan favourite tracks, an iconic stage and world-class special effects.

LINKIN PARK recently made a triumphant return to the spotlight with the release of FROM ZERO, their first new music in seven years. The album hit the top of the charts across the globe and features #1 smashes "Heavy Is The Crown" and "The Emptiness Machine," which surged as the biggest rock song of 2024 with over 250 million streams. Notably, as reported by Billboard, LINKIN PARK was the one-and-only rock band to cross over 2 Billion yearly streams in 2024.

Now, the band has taken its brand-new era to new heights by uniting football and music fans with a mesmerising performance featuring a setlist representing the best of their legacy, past and present. Throughout the performance LINKIN PARK gave a typically energetic performance of iconic hits including "In The End" and "Numb", as well as "Heavy Is The Crown" and "The Emptiness Machine" from their new FROM ZERO (Deluxe Edition) album, which launched on 16th May. Fans can catch LINKIN PARK on their From Zero World Tour now, with all dates and remaining tickets available at linkinpark.com/tour.

The setlist also featured a segment of the track LINKIN PARK recorded to mark the official announcement in April, blending the band's iconic sound with the culture of European football. Incorporating sounds inspired by UEFA Champions League football – the strike of leather, the whistle of a free kick, the sounds of the most passionate fans in the world – the segment was a direct nod to football fans in the stadium and around the world.

LINKIN PARK's standout performance combined masked performers in flowing capes, dynamic flag choreography, and cutting-edge SFX to create a visually striking blend of music, movement, and design.

With historically deep roots in sport and music, Pepsi is proud to present the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show each year by merging the worlds of football and music together to create one night of epic entertainment. The momentous event continues to showcase the most iconic artists and unites football and music fans alike through one compelling spectacle, embodying Pepsi's 'Thirsty For More' global platform.

Fans are encouraged to stay in-the-know by following Pepsi on Instagram, X (formally Twitter ) , and Facebook.

#PEPSIKICKOFFSHOW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700645/LINKIN_PARK.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700647/LINKIN_PARK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665176/5339293/Pepsi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pepsi

[email protected]; [email protected]