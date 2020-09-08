Lingo Media Shareholders Approve All Matters & Elect New Board Director at its Annual Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, is pleased to announce the election of Laurent Mareschal to its Board of Directors at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Toronto on September 3, 2020.

Mr. Laurent Mareschal brings more than 20 years of financial management experience at Scotiabank, including financial reporting and mergers and acquisitions. Amongst his various assignments, Mr. Mareschal was CFO of Scotiabank's Capital Markets division delivering best in class financial results globally during the Global Financial Crisis. He was also CFO of the Canadian Banking division, during a period in which results grew at twice the rate of competitors. Mr. Mareschal also headed Scotiabank's Small Business Banking division, implementing significant operational and technology improvement to drive efficiencies and growth. He is currently COO and CFO of a Toronto based Venture Capital firm focusing on technology companies. Mr. Mareschal holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University and an MBA in Finance from McMaster University.

At the Meeting, the shareholders have re-elected Messrs. Michael Kraft, Gali Bar-Ziv, Hon. Jerry Grafstein, Robert Martellacci and Tommy Weibing Gong, as directors ot the Company increasing the number of board directors from five to six.

In addition, shareholders also approved the reappointment of RSM Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors.

"We are very pleased to have Laurent join our board and welcome him to our team," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "With a strong background in finance, corporate banking in addition to mergers and acquisitions, Laurent is a tremendous resource for Lingo Media's management team and the ideal director to chair our audit committee and provide his deep experience, knowledge and network."

The directors held a board meeting subsequent to the Meeting and reappointed Michael Kraft as Chairman, Gali Bar-Ziv as President & CEO and Khurram Qureshi as Chief Financial Officer.

More specific details of the matters approved at the Meeting are set forth in Lingo Media's Information Circular dated August 4, 2020 and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns language', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China and the U.S. and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

For further information: Lingo Media, Khurram Qureshi, CFO, Tel: (647) 831-1462, Email: [email protected], To learn more, visit us at www.lingomedia.com

