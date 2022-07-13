Lingo Media Selected as Official English Language Learning Partner for Colsubsidio Schools in Colombia

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media"), an EdTech language-learning and content development company, further expanded its reach in Colombia by securing a new deal with Colsubsidio Schools to provide a complete suite of digital education products available through its subsidiary, Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL"). Colsubsidio is implementing ELL's proprietary learning management system and its Campus Premium English course and testing suite.

Founded in 1957, Colsubsidio is a multi-billion-dollar Bogotá-based compensation fund that provides education to thousands of high school students through its Colegio Colsubsidio program. The school had been looking for an easy-to-use blended learning solution that would lead to improved results on standard English tests for both students and teachers.

School leaders adopted the platform because they were attracted to ELL's all-in-one language ecosystem and extensive digital content library.

"Our students are thrilled with the engaging course content, and they really love practicing their speaking skills with the ELL mobile app," said Soliman Mahmoud, Colsubsidio Language Department Director. "I am especially impressed by the local service and support the company provided our staff and parents throughout the enrollment process."

"We expanded our customer service team earlier this year to provide even more local support to our valued customers in Latin America, and the feedback could not be better," said Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of Lingo Media. "We look forward to working with partners like Colsubsidio to improve English-language education in LATAM."

According to the U.S.-based international affairs think tank, The Dialogue, Colombia has been rapidly expanding its English language-learning programs like Everybody Loves Languages and other national immersive programs in-country. Market growth and these new policies have attracted many investors, creating an increase in foreign companies establishing businesses in the country. Evidence suggests that English may provide a path to increased economic mobility, which follows international trends.

For more information about Lingo Media, visit www.lingomedia.com .

About Lingo Media ( TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA )

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education and technology.

Lingo Media provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages ("ELL") and Lingo Learning. ELL provides innovative SaaS-based e-Learning solutions, including learning management, content and assessment for language-learning systems. At the same time, Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language-learning material in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally. Its presence in LATAM, China, the U.S. and other countries continues to extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

Follow Lingo Media on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LingoMedia

Twitter: @LingoMediaCorp

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/lingomedialm

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lingo-media-corporation

RSS: http://feeds.feedburner.com/LingoMedia

Portions of this press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws. These statements are made in reliance upon Sections 21E and 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, performance, or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from management's expectations and projections and thus readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Lingo Media has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "may," "should," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions. Lingo Media's expectations, among other things, are dependent upon general economic conditions, the continued and growth in demand for its products, retention of its key management and operating personnel, its need for and availability of additional capital as well as other uncontrollable or unknown factors. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by US Federal securities laws, Lingo Media undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve projected results are described in the Company's filings with the Canadian and United States securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

For further information: Corporate Communications, Li Lu, Tel: (647) 526-9846, Email: [email protected]ologies.com; Media Relations, Dwain Schenck, Tel: (203)-223-5230, Email: [email protected]