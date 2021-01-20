Lingo Media's ELL Technologies to Present at the LAAA, LATAM Accreditation Association Conference

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies ("ELL Technologies"), a global provider of digital and print-based English language learning solutions, will be presenting at the LAAAA, LATAM Accreditation Association www.latam-aa.org virtual conference event on January 23rd and 24th, 2021.

This virtual event offers teachers, coordinators, and directors involved in language teaching an opportunity to engage in professional development by way of a unique and highly relevant international conference, focusing on the latest research, practical insights for the face to face and virtual classroom, and a vision for the future of language education.

ELL Technology will present as part of the keynote speaker event "Building Community and Connection in Our Online Learning Spaces"

About ELL Technologies

ELL Technologies Ltd. is a digital language learning and assessment company that creates innovative SaaS eLearning solutions. The Toronto-based company offers more than 2,000 hours of English learning content and also has courses in Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese.

ELL Technologies' products and programs are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America, Asia, Europe and the U.S.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

For further information: Lingo Media, Khurram Qureshi, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (647) 831-1462, Email: [email protected]; To learn more, visit us at lingomedia.com

