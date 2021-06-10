Lingo Media's ELL Technologies Rebrands to Everybody Loves Languages (ELL)

ELL Technologies reinforces its commitment to building a multilingual world with its new brand identity, Everybody Loves Languages.



TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media") subsidiary, ELL Technologies Ltd. ("ELL Technologies" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world' through innovative online technologies and solutions, has unveiled a new name, logo and website as part of an extensive rebranding initiative. The rebranding to Everybody Loves Languages reflects the way the Company has grown and expanded in recent years.

With more than two decades of expertise in language education, ELL Technologies uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Through the visual rebranding process, the Company found that its mission and vision needed to evolve.

"At its core, ELL is a technology-first education company that strives to build a multilingual world," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We've transformed from a company that provides language learning on CD's into an innovative, multilingual education powerhouse. With our ever-growing repertoire of programs in various languages, the single-colour logo no longer felt representative of our business and vision."

ELL Technologies, which began as an English-language learning company, now offers programs and products in five world languages namely English, Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese. Its new logo is an evolution of the Company's previous logo, maintaining its signature speech bubble to illustrate the communicative approach of its course methodology while adding an array of connected colors to symbolize the diversity in our global community.

Along with a new logo, the Company launched a comprehensive, user-friendly website that takes its cues from its 5E approach to language learning –Effective, Extensive, Engaging, Empowering, and Endearing. The rebranding is modern, colorful and better represents the Company's diverse selection of education programs and advanced learning systems.

For more information about ELL Technologies and to explore the new website, visit elltechnologies.com.

About ELL Technologies Everybody Loves Languages

ELL Technologies Ltd., also known as Everybody Loves Languages, is a language-learning company based in Toronto, Canada. With over 25 years of experience in EdTech, ELL is on a mission to build a multilingual world, using state-of-the-art technology and first-class language-learning content and methodology. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions including assessments, online and offline content, real-time reports, speech recognition technology and white-label tools. Through more than 2,500 hours of content in English, Spanish, Mandarin, French and Portuguese, ELL aims to connect people around the world not just through languages, but through the journey of learning them.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V:LM; OTC:LMDCF; FSE:LIMA)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

For further information: Lingo Media, Nathalia Nascimento, Director of Marketing, Tel: 226-929-0203, Email: [email protected] To learn more, visit us at www.lingomedia.com

