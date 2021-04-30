Lingo Media Reports Q4 2020 & Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights - 2020

Online English Language Learning:

entered into an agreement to sell English for Success to Liberty University

to

entered into an agreement with one of the largest global language learning providers in Colombia to market its Campus program as a white label solution to their customers' base

to market its program as a white label solution to their customers' base

added advanced functionality for distributors to manage their clients' relationships through monitoring inventory of licenses and other key metrics



signed new distributor in Costa Rica , Learning 506

, Learning 506

signed new distributor in Colombia , CAEÉ S.A.S.

, CAEÉ S.A.S.

advanced development of its teaching methodology course



enhanced reporting functionality and depth



improved chat functionality



continued development of its new mobile APP



secured two sales contracts with a customer in Japan (first client in Japan )

(first client in )

signed a new distributor in Brazil and two new distributors in Chile

and two new distributors in

secured sales contracts with two universities in Colombia



conducted a series of webinars in LATAM and Asia for teachers to help them deal with the COVID/remote teaching challenges with over 2,000 attendees

for teachers to help them deal with the COVID/remote teaching challenges with over 2,000 attendees

in concert with the Canadian Embassy in Colombia , presented to key organizations on how to best teach online

, presented to key organizations on how to best teach online

signed a new distributor in China

Print-Based English Language Learning:

expanded existing market for PEP Primary English program into one additional province in China

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Year Ended December 31st 2020 2019 Revenue $ 2,102,054 $ 1,956,222 Operating and development expenses

669,979

1,406,071 Bad debt expense (recovery)

32,386

(85,491) Income before amortization,

share-based payments, depreciation, finance

charges and taxes

1,399,689

635,642 Share-based payments and depreciation

54,336

195,454 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange

234,974

277,622 Net profit

1,110,379

162,566 Total comprehensive income

1,077,609

113,817 Earning per share (basic) $ 0.03 $ 0.00 Earning per share (fully diluted) $ 0.02 $ 0.00

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $2,102,054 as compared to $1,956,222 in 2019

totalled as compared to in 2019 Operating and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $669,979 compared to $1,406,071 in 2019. In 2020, the Company received an Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") of $904,940 which was recorded as reduction of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses.

totalled compared to in 2019. In 2020, the Company received an Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") of which was recorded as reduction of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses. Net profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 totalled $1,110,379 or $0.03 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.03 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to a net profit of 162,566 for 2019 or $0.00 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.00 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.

totalled or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to a net profit of 162,566 for 2019 or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $1,399,689 compared to $635,642 in 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31st 2020 2019 Revenue $ 958,766 $ 831,508 Operating and development expenses

294,644

485,186 Bad debt expense (recovery)

-

(85,491) Income before amortization,

share-based payments, depreciation, finance

charges and taxes

664,122

431,814 Share-based payments, depreciation, finance

charges, taxes and foreign exchange

depreciation

(43,505)

43,194 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange

98,051

71,025 Net profit

609,576

338,619 Total comprehensive income

521,450

345,093 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Earning per share (fully diluted) $ 0.01 $ 0.01

Revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $958,766 compared to $831,508 for the same period in 2019.

totalled compared to for the same period in 2019. Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled $294,644 as compared to $485,186 in 2019.

totalled as compared to in 2019. Net profit for the quarter was $609,576 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to $338,619 for the same period for 2019 or $0.01 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and $0.01 earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares.

or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.5 million shares as compared to for the same period for 2019 or earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares and earnings per share (fully diluted) based on 39.1 million shares. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $664,122 compared to $431,814 in 2019.

"We expanded our sales and marketing team in 2020. These EdTech industry veterans helped identify new opportunities and market channels and enhanced our engagement with our existing distributors." said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media. "We are very encouraged with the increased adoption of remote and online learning and expect this trend to positively impact our 20201 results and beyond."

The audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns language', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China and the US and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

For further information: Lingo Media, Khurram Qureshi, CFO, Tel: (647) 831-1462, Email: [email protected] ; To learn more, visit us at www.lingomedia.com

