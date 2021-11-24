Lingo Media Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world' through innovative online technology and solutions announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Q3 2021 Operational Highlights

Online English Language Learning:

Released Level 1 of English Academy, a English learning program aimed at primary school learners.



Doubled the Portuguese course to cover learners up to B2 on the Common European Framework of Reference.



Entered into a distbitution agreement with partners in Peru and Honduras.

and .

Grew its sales team by hiring personnel in Colombia and Peru.

and .

Conducted three webinars as part of ELL teacher development series.

Print-Based English Language Learning:

Expanded existing market for PEP Primary English program into one additional province in China.

program into one additional province in .

Initiated the development of content and material for its Grade 3 textbooks.

Q3 2021 Corporate Highlights

November 6, 2021 , the Company announced the filing of Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to terminate the registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as well as to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. As a result of filing the Form 15F, Lingo Media's obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act will be suspended immediately and are expected to terminate 90 days after the filing, barring any objection by the SEC.

, the Company announced the filing of Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to terminate the registration under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), as well as to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. As a result of filing the Form 15F, Lingo Media's obligations to file reports under the Exchange Act will be suspended immediately and are expected to terminate 90 days after the filing, barring any objection by the SEC. On November 16, 2021 , the shareholders approved all matters at the Annual General Meeting.

, the shareholders approved all matters at the Annual General Meeting. On November 19, 2021 , the Company announced that the Board of Directors re-appointed Gali Bar-Ziv as President & CEO and Khurram Qureshi as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the Board appointed Khurram Qureshi as a Director and Mr. Michael Kraft notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons.

, the Company announced that the Board of Directors re-appointed as President & CEO and as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the Board appointed as a Director and Mr. notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons. Hon. Jerry Grafstein notified the Company of his intention to retire from the Company's Board of Directors for personal reasons, effective immediately. The Board of Directors and management of Lingo Media would like to thank Mr. Grafstein for his services and all of his contributions over the years.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Third Quarter Ended September 30th

2021

2020 Revenue $ 163,493 $ 68,775 Operating and development expenses

433,209

404,377 Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges

and taxes

(269,716)

(335,602) Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation

961

32,147 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange

11,418

(10,604) Net loss

(282,095)

(357,145) Total comprehensive loss

(226,580)

(400,723) Loss per share (Basic) $ (0.01) $ (0.01)

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 totalled $163,493 as compared to $68,775 in Q3 2020.

totalled as compared to in Q3 2020. Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $433,209 compared to the expenses of $404,377 in Q3 2020. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $55,000 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects. The Company applied for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and received $8,492 during the third quarter reflected as a reduction of General and Administrative Expense.

totaled compared to the expenses of in Q3 2020. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of relating to the Company's publishing and software projects. The Company applied for the Emergency Wage Subsidy and received during the third quarter reflected as a reduction of General and Administrative Expense. Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $282,095 or $0.01 loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.01 loss per share (diluted) based on 38.5 million shares as compared to a net loss of $357,145 for Q3 2020 or $0.01 loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.01 loss per share (diluted) based on 39.8 million shares.

was or loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or loss per share (diluted) based on 38.5 million shares as compared to a net loss of for Q3 2020 or loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or loss per share (diluted) based on 39.8 million shares. Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $269,716 in Q3 2021 compared to the loss of $335,602 in Q3 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Month Period Ended September 30th

2020

2019 Revenue $ 1,343,091 $ 1,143,288 Operating and development expenses

1,229,772

407,721 Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and

taxes

113,319

735,567 Amortization, share-based payments and depreciation

23,053

97,841 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange

84,477

136,923 Net profit (loss)

5,789

500,803 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (43,249) $ 556,159 Earnings (Loss) per share (Basic)

$ 0.00

$ 0.02

Revenue for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 totalled $1,343,091 compared to $1,143,288 for the same period in 2020.

totalled compared to for the same period in 2020. Operating and development expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 totaled $1,229,772 as compared to $407,721 for the same period in 2020. The increase of selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the receipt of Ontario's Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") in the amount of $904,940 was recorded as reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses in 2020. OIDMTC is a refundable tax credit based on eligible Ontario labour expenditures in additional to eligible marketing and distribution expenditures claimed by a qualifying corporation with respect to interactive digital media products. In absence of OIDMTC grant and related costs, the Company's selling, general and administrative expenses for nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 would be $1,085,594 .

totaled as compared to for the same period in 2020. The increase of selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the receipt of Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit ("OIDMTC") in the amount of was recorded as reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses in 2020. OIDMTC is a refundable tax credit based on eligible labour expenditures in additional to eligible marketing and distribution expenditures claimed by a qualifying corporation with respect to interactive digital media products. In absence of OIDMTC grant and related costs, the Company's selling, general and administrative expenses for nine-month period ended would be . Net profit for the nine-month period was $5,789 as compared to net profit of $500,803 for the same period in 2020.

as compared to net profit of for the same period in 2020. Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $113,319 , as compared to $735,567 for the same period in 2020. The decrease of Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes is primarily due to the receipt of OIDMTC in the amount of $904,940 in 2020. In absence of OIDMTC grant and related costs, the Company's Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes for nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 would be $57,694 .

"We are very pleased with the addition of key distributors in our core markets and the continued growth in our digital sales. We have invested great efforts to cultivate key relationships and we expect to see results in the coming months and years.," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Building a multilingual world', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies Ltd., d/b/a Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

