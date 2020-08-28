Lingo Media Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTCQB: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns languages' through innovative online and print-based technologies and solutions, announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2020 Operational Highlights

Online English Language Learning:

enhanced reporting functionality



improved chat feature and capability



added alerts and notifications to distributor and client dashboards



initiated work on a new mobile APP



secured two sales contracts with a customer in Japan (first client in Japan)

secured sales contracts with two universities in Colombia



conducted a webinar in LATAM for teachers to help them deal with the COVID/remote teaching challenges with over 1,500 attendees



conducted a webinar in Asia for teachers with several hundred attendees

in concert with the Canadian Embassy in Colombia, presented to key organizations on how to best teach online

Print-Based English Language Learning:

expanded the existing market for PEP Primary English program into an additional province in China

Q2 2020 Financial Highlights

Second Quarter Ended June 30st

2020

2019 Revenue $ 977,389 $ 895,205 Operating and development expenses

202,275

230,372 Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes

775,114

664,833 Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation

34,909

119,527 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange

115,876

114,655 Total expenses

353,060

464,554 Net profit

624,329

430,651 Total comprehensive income

557,802

4188,142 Earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01

Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 totalled $977,389 as compared to $895,202 in Q2 2019.

Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 totaled $202,275 compared to the expenses of $230,372 in Q2 2019. Included as a reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses are government grants of $168,326 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects. The Company applied Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") and received $78,287 during the second quarter as a reduction of General and Administrative Expense.

Net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $624,329 or $0.02 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.02 earnings per share (diluted) based on 40.4 million shares as compared to a net profit of $430,651 for Q2 2019 or $0.01 earnings per share (basic) based on 35.5 million shares or $0.01 earnings per share (diluted) based on 41.5 million shares.

Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $775,114 in Q2 2020 compared to the income of 664,883 in Q2 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Six Month Period Ended June 30

2020

2019 Revenue $ 1,074,513 $ 1,007,169 Operating and development expenses

3,344

610,032 Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes

1,071,169

397,137 Amortization, share-based payments and depreciation

65,694

151,695 Finance charges, taxes and foreign exchange

147,527

129,313 Total expenses

216,56

891,040 Net profit

857,948

116,129 Total comprehensive income $ 956,882 $ 89,243 Earnings per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.00

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 totalled $1,074,513 compared to $1,007,169 for the same period in 2019.

Operating and development expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 totalled $3,344 as compared to $610,032 for the same period in 2019. The reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses is primarily due to the company received government grants of $223,326 relating to the Company's publishing and software projects and one-time refundable tax credit, Ontario Interactive Digital Media Tax Credit in the amount of $904,940 related to the Company's investment in digital products in 2016. The Company applied Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") and received $78,287 during the period as a reduction of General and Administrative Expense.

Net profit for the six-month period was $857,948 as compared to net profit of $116,129 for the same period in 2019.

Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $1,071,169, as compared to $397,137 for the same period in 2019.

"We are very pleased with the addition of key distributors in our core markets and the results for the first 6 months. COVID has introduced us with both challenges, as well as, opportunities. While our markets initially experienced difficulties adjusting to the new reality of remote learning, we have been seeing enhanced acceptance by institutions to adopt additional e-learning solutions. We expect to see further opportunities in the marketplace as a result," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Changing the way the world learns language', developing and marketing products for learners of English through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers English language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies and Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has formed successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a particularly strong presence in Latin America and China and the U.S. and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

Lingo Media, Khurram Qureshi, CFO, Tel: (647) 831-1462, Email: [email protected], To learn more, visit us at www.lingomedia.com

