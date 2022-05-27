LINGO MEDIA REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), an EdTech company that is 'Building a Multilingual World' through innovative online technology and solutions, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

Operational Highlights

Online English Language Learning:

advanced the development of levels two and three of its new primary school solution



initiated the design and development of gamification for the primary school solution



developed Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) - which is an education technology specification developed by the IMS Global Learning Consortium specifying a method for a learning management system ("LMS") to communicate with external systems, including ELL Technologies' LMS



released new analytic reports to its clients



added sales and customer success personnel for Latin America and Asia

and Print-Based English Language Learning:

initiated the development of content and material for the next editions of PEP Primary English grade 3 and 4 textbooks

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

First Quarter Ended March 31st 2022 2021 Revenue $ 159,146 $ 149,080 Operating and development expenses 411,399 392,605 Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes (307,758) (295,525) Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation 33,097 21,073 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange 48,826 155,079 Net loss (334,176) (419,677) Total comprehensive loss (326,838) (268,257) Loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.01)

Revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 , totalled $159,146 as compared to $149,080 in Q1 2021.

, totalled as compared to in Q1 2021. Operating and development expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , totaled $411,399 compared to 392,605 in Q1 2021.

, totaled compared to 392,605 in Q1 2021. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 , was $(334,176) or $(0.01) loss per share (basic) based on 35.6 million shares or $(0.01) loss per share (diluted) based on 36.1 million shares as compared to a net loss of $(419,677) for Q1 2021 or $(0.01) loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million or $(0.01) loss per share (diluted) based on 39.5 million shares

, was or loss per share (basic) based on 35.6 million shares or loss per share (diluted) based on 36.1 million shares as compared to a net loss of for Q1 2021 or loss per share (basic) based on 35.5 million or loss per share (diluted) based on 39.5 million shares Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes was $(307,758) in Q1 2022 compared to $(295,525) in Q1 2021.

"During Q1-22, we invested in our product portfolio and our sales, marketing and customer success teams. We are executing on our annual plan and advancing strategic partnerships," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President & CEO of Lingo Media.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media (TSX-V: LM; OTCQB: LMDCF)

Lingo Media is a global EdTech company that is 'Building a Multilingual World', developing and marketing products for learners of new languages through various life stages, from classroom to boardroom. By integrating education and technology, the company empowers language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning.

Lingo Media provides both online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: ELL Technologies Ltd., d/b/a Everybody Loves Languages and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages provides online training and assessment for language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in Latin America, China and the U.S., and continues to both extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

