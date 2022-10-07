Lingo Media Engages Oak Hill Financial to Provide Business, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Advisory Services

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media"), www.lingomedia.com, an EdTech language-learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide business and capital markets advisory services including investor relations. Oak Hill is a Toronto-based financial services company that assists companies in enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Oak Hill will be paid a fee of $10,000 per month for an initial three months. More specifically, Oak Hill will provide services such as corporate communications, strategic advice, and outreach to its network of investment advisors, sell side institutions and buy-side institutions across Canada, in addition to the US and internationally. The goals are to expand Lingo Media's exposure and visibility in the financial community in order to secure a new and expanded shareholder base. In certain circumstances, additional services may be provided to the Company by Oak Hill and additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable.

Lingo Media has granted Oak Hill stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.095 per share with 50,000 options vesting on the 3rd, 6th, 9th and 12th month following the effective agreement date of October 6, 2022. The engagement of Oak Hill and issuance of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill Financial is a leading Canadian marketing and distribution firm, focused on IIROC retail brokerage networks, servicing both asset managers and public companies. Oak Hill Financials' experienced team of former asset management wholesalers, research analysts and capital market professionals specialize in building credibility for their clients to a network of over 10,000 Canadian IIROC retail brokers and over 300 North American funds.

About Lingo Media ( TSX-V: LM; OTC: LMDCF; FSE: LIMA )

Lingo Media is an EdTech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. ("ELL") and Lingo Learning Inc. ELL is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Lingo Media has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

For more information about Lingo Media, visit www.lingomedia.com.

SOURCE Lingo Media Corporation

For further information: Corporate Communications, Li Lu, Tel: (647) 526-9846, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Dwain Schenck, Tel: (203)-223-5230, Email: [email protected]