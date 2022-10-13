Lingo Media Announces Company Name Change to Everybody Loves Languages Corp.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Lingo Media Corporation (TSXV: LM) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA) ("Lingo Media" or the "Company"), www.lingomedia.com, an edtech language-learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a notice of name change to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. with the TSX Venture Exchange. As part of the name change, effective at the start of trading on October 17, 2022, Everybody Loves Languages Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "ELL" and continue to trade on the OTC Markets under LMDCF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under LIMA.

Management of the Company believes that it is beneficial for the Company to change its name as it is expanding its product offerings through its Everybody Loves Languages Ltd. and Everybody Loves Languages Inc. subsidiaries, in addition to the positive messaging associated with its branding. This name change will help streamline both communications with customers as well as with the investment community.

In addition to the corporate name change, the Company has launched a newly redesigned website at www.everybodyloveslanguages.com. The new corporate website features a streamlined, modern design, and improved functionality to reflect the Company's evolution and the positive energy the new name implies. With a pleasing mix of images, graphics, and content, the new site simplifies ELL's product features and benefits and includes a list of its leadership team and its board under the investor section.

"We have been looking to rebrand the company with a name that represents the passion and commitment that we have for language learning," said Gali Bar-Ziv, President and CEO of Everybody Loves Languages Corp. "Everybody Loves Languages embodies our dedication to delivering language learning solutions to schools, colleges and universities, and corporations that are engaging, impactful and goal oriented."

Everybody Loves Languages' new CUSIP number is 30042G101 and its new ISIN number is CA30042G1019. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged. No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change and there is no change in the share capital of the Company.

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V:ELL; OTC:LMDCF; FSE:LIMA):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp.("ELL") is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning Inc. is the content development arm publishing print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to extend its market reach and expand its product offerings.

For more information about Everybody Loves languages, visit: www.everybodyloveslanguages.com

Corporate Communications, Li Lu, Tel: (647) 526-9846, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations, Dwain Schenck, Tel: (203)-223-5230