LineZero Hosts a 3-Day Annual Virtual Conference, #CONN3CT!

Each day will feature half-hour breakout sessions that include workshops, demos and customer panels curated to each audience stream in mind. The first day's sessions are for executives and senior leaders, the second day's for HR and communications leaders, and the third day's for IT leaders.

The sessions have been designed in a way that every attendee can bring concrete action items and the most up-to-date relevant tips back to their business. Each day and session are only 3 hours and 30 minutes long respectively to efficiently deliver the content for the busy leaders. They can either attend the sessions live or watch the recordings at their own convenience post conference.



"At LineZero, we have witnessed having an intuitive communications and engagement platform such as Workplace from Facebook contributes and encourages a strong, positive workplace culture that fosters transparency and accountability across all levels of the organization," says Jaime McMahon, Chief Technology Officer, LineZero.

"Workplace from Facebook has proven to be effective especially with a lot of the workforce turning into remote workers. We invite those leaders who want to find better ways to connect and engage their people to #CONN3CT 2020 to be inspired by other companies' stories and brainstorm ideas."

Sessions at #CONN3CT 2020 will be most relevant to the leaders at medium to large enterprises (i.e. companies with 500+ employees) although the free conference pass is available to leaders of any organization. Full conference details including the agenda, session descriptions, and speaker information are available here.

About LineZero

LineZero is Workplace from Facebook's prime service partner. They are specialized in consultation, implementation, and on-going maintenance of Workplace from Facebook to ensure that it serves as the communications and engagement platform for companies who want to truly connect people from frontlines to executives.

