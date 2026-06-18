New title based on "RENT A HERO" launches on June 18, across iOS and Android

Reimagining the original 1991 action game for mobile, featuring dynamic action, puzzle elements, and global ranking systems

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- LINE NEXT Inc., LINE's venture dedicated to developing and expanding the global web3 ecosystem, today officially launched "RENT A HERO Z," based on the IP license from SEGA CORPORATION ("SEGA"), in Australia, Canada, and India. The game is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

LINE NEXT Launches RENT A HERO Z, Based on Legacy SEGA Game, in Australia, Canada, and India

LINE NEXT's RENT A HERO Z marks the long-awaited return of the beloved franchise, arriving 36 years after the original RENT A HERO debuted in 1991. While preserving the unique charm and spirit that earned the original title its following, the new game has been fully reimagined for mobile platforms with modern gameplay and enhanced content.

The original RENT A HERO, an action role-playing video game released by SEGA in 1991 for the Mega Drive console in Japan, built a passionate, dedicated fanbase with its highly original premise of a protagonist working a part-time job as a hero wearing rented combat armor. It delivered a compelling story filled with courage, laughter, and touching moments. Later in 2000, a remake titled RENT A HERO No. 1 was released for Dreamcast.

Building upon the original "hero-for-hire" universe, RENT A HERO Z introduces a modern interpretation of the franchise while staying true to its roots. Players can enjoy dynamic action gameplay alongside puzzles integrated into the exploration, challenging high-difficulty missions, and a global ranking system designed to provide a deeper and more engaging gameplay experience.

"We are thrilled to bring SEGA's legendary masterpiece to a new generation of players," said Youngsu Ko, CEO of LINE NEXT. "Beginning with this release in three countries, we plan to actively gather player feedback to deliver an enhanced game that satisfies global gamers."

About LINE NEXT Inc.

Based in the United States, LINE NEXT Inc. is focused on growing the global Web3 business. Through building a Web3 ecosystem, LINE NEXT aims to provide new digital experiences and lead the way into the future.

About SEGA CORPORATION

SEGA CORPORATION is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops, publishes, and distributes a variety of games for consoles, PCs, and wireless devices, as well as developing and distributing arcade machines, merchandise, and various other products. Moreover, SEGA distributes a range of gaming content developed by its domestic and overseas studios worldwide via its global publishing bases.

SEGA CORPORATION's website is located at https://www.sega.co.jp/

RENT A HERO Z

Title: RENT A HERO Z

Genre: Action RPG

Service Launch: June 2026

Available language: English

Available regions: Australia, Canada, India

Available devices: iOS and Android

Price: Free-to-play (in-app purchases)

Age rating: 12

Developer: THE JAEMI Inc.

Operator: LINE NEXT Inc.

Copyright: ©LINE NEXT Inc. All rights reserved. ©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA and RENT A HERO are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION

Downloads: AppStore/Google Play Link

Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google LLC.

iPhone, iTunes, and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE LINE NEXT Inc.

LINE Global PR, [email protected]