Lincoln International opens new office in Brussels and further expands in Amsterdam

BRUSSELS, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced its continued growth in Europe with the addition of an office in Brussels, Belgium. The office is a complement to Lincoln's Amsterdam presence in serving the Benelux region. In addition to the new Brussels office, the team in Amsterdam is relocating to a new, larger office to facilitate its continued expansion.

The new Brussels office represents the firm's 21st office worldwide and 11th in Europe. With one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across Europe, the Americas and Asia, Lincoln International has become one of the leading mid-market M&A advisors worldwide, combining international reach and deep sector expertise. Lincoln International ranks as the #1 mid-market sell side advisor to private equity globally.

"The market for cross-border mergers and acquisitions advisory services in Belgium is growing, thanks to its role as a hub for European business, favorable business climate and its rapidly developing private equity market," stated Jim Lawson, Lincoln International Chairman and Global Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Under the leadership of Eric Wijs, who led the opening and expansion of our Benelux presence, we are looking forward to capitalizing on the success of our Benelux team and deep client relationships in the region."

Since the creation of the Benelux team in 2010, Lincoln International has grown to become one of the leading mid-market M&A advisors in the region and has built a strong track-record of advising on sell-side transactions. Over the last 10 years, Lincoln International has successfully advised on a number of notable cross-border transactions involving Belgian private equity groups and corporates.

"Having an office in Brussels will further strengthen our ability to develop relationships with business owners, public companies, and investors in the region," stated Eric Wijs, Managing Director and Head of the Benelux Region for Lincoln international. "We are well positioned in partnership with our Paris office to deliver services to the large population of French speaking Belgians as well. We're particularly enthusiastic about how the Brussels office further fortifies our impact in Europe – where we are already tightly integrated and working across borders to help clients realize their goals."

The Brussels office will be led by Siebrecht Declerck, who joined the firm in 2018 after leading mergers and acquisitions on behalf of clients at Rothschild & Co., and previously Leonardo & Co.

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

