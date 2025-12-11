Lincoln Gold Responds to Notice of Claim

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Lincoln Resource Group Corp., have been served with a statement of claim (the "Claim") filed by Albert Fook Lau Ho, Philip Dy Mo Hua Cheung and Dragon Hill Creation Ltd. (the "Claimants") seeking approximately CAD$877,230, together with general damages and applicable interest, in respect of alleged unpaid promissory notes and breaches of contractual obligations.

The amounts claimed by the Claimants relate to historical loans that are reflected in the Company's financial statements. As a result, the Company does not consider the Claim to constitute a material change in the financial position of the Company, nor does the Company believe that the claim will have a significant impact on its operations.

The Company disputes many of the facts and allegations of the Claim and invites the Claimants to engage in constructive dialogue with the Company. The Company intends to file a statement of defense.

The directors of Lincoln Gold continue to advance the Company's operations and undertake actions that progress the Company's Nevada gold projects.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:

Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Lincoln Gold Mining Inc., Paul Saxton and Ian Rogers, Phone: 604-688-7377, Email: [email protected] and [email protected]