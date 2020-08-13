LINC, Canada's New Antimicrobial Everyday Carry Tool Set to Launch on Kickstarter

Multi-Purpose Tool Designed for Pandemic Life Keeps People Safe. A Contact-Free Way to Turn Doorknobs, Press Buttons, Touch Screens, Navigate Public Transit and More.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- LINC, the new antimicrobial everyday carry tool, announces plans for a Kickstarter campaign launching August 19 to help people get back to living life to the fullest in a safe and hygienic way.

A recent Statistics Canada* survey showed that three-quarters of Canadians don't feel comfortable returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixty percent say they'd like to see employers offer face masks, gloves and other protective equipment.

"As soon as the pandemic hit us, we started working on ways to help flatten the curve and help people get through this crisis," explains LINC Co-founder Troy Crosby, an Ottawa-based CNC programmer and machinist. "When I saw an ad for a doorknob attachment it hit me, we need a tool that people carry everywhere with them to open doors of all shapes and sizes to avoid contact with germs in public or common areas."

LINC is 100 percent made in Canada and designed to open doors plus a lot more:

It works with round doorknobs, push and pull door, lever handles, push panels and deadbolts.

People can use LINC on touch-screens like ordering kiosks, way-finding maps, tablets and bank machine screens.

Its strong hook design, made with aircraft aluminum, can lift up to 125 lb, so it's great for carrying grocery bags, lifting garbage can lids, opening the mailbox or just about anything.

See a demonstration video here.

LINC is designed to be 100% antimicrobial. It's anodized finish, which gives it durability and vibrant colour, has been coated with a mechanical micropolymer to give it similar antimicrobial properties as copper. The rubber has antimicrobial additives to match the aluminum body and is also latex-free.

"COVID-19 has shown Canadians that we are all LINC'd," says LINC Co-founder Karl Miller. "In the 'new normal', people never leave home without bringing a mask. They'll want to take a LINC too, to keep themselves and their families safe from germs."

