Linamar Corporation Provides Update on Q3 and 2019 Market Conditions

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today released commentary on industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Automotive markets in which it operates in. Similar to the previous quarter, Linamar is again providing updated information on industry volumes and circumstances observed during Q3 and 2019 year-to-date.

The summary presentation deck containing these details is available and has been posted to Linamar's website today at www.linamar.com/investors. It can be found under the Reports, Presentations & Public Filings section of that webpage.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of 2 operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Transportation segment, which are further divided into 5 operating groups – Skyjack, Agriculture, Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging, all world leaders in the design, development and production of highly engineered products. The Company's Skyjack and MacDon companies are noted for their innovative, high quality mobile industrial and harvesting equipment, notably class-leading aerial work platforms, telehandlers, draper headers and self-propelled windrowers. The Company's Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets. Linamar has 28,000 employees in 61 manufacturing locations, 10 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $7.6 billion in 2018. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.

