Linamar Corporation Provides Commentary on the External Market Conditions of Q3 2022

GUELPH, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today released insights regarding the market activity observed during Q3 2022, as well as commented on other recent industry developments. The comments provide updates on the latest available industry conditions in the key Access, Agriculture and Mobility markets in which it operates. The commentary on the following slides is an update to the Q3 market outlook which was shared during our Q2 Earnings Call on August 10, 2022.

Highlights:

In the Mobility segment:

Q3 global light vehicle production forecast down meaningfully in Europe vs. prior expectation.

vs. prior expectation.

Input costs such as Labour, Raw Materials and especially European Energy have continued to escalate.

In the Industrial segment:

Agriculture



Q3 QTD combine retails expected to be softer than anticipated

Access Market



Supply chain constraints continue to impact ability to meet demand



AWP global market up 15% Q3 QTD (2 months through August).

Supply Chain

Continuing to see escalation of costs in Energy, Labour and Purchased Components



Supply chain constraints have shown some improvement, however still impacting ability to meet market demand

A presentation deck highlighting the details is available and has been posted to Linamar's website today at www.linamar.com/investors under the section titled Reports, Presentations and Public Filings, or directly through the following link https://www.linamar.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Q3-2022-Mid-Quarter-Market-Update.pdf

