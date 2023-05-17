Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, ON, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Linda Hasenfratz 37,389,684 74.48 % 12,814,283 25.52 % Jim Jarrell 34,097,283 67.92 % 16,106,684 32.08 % Mark Stoddart 31,527,518 62.80 % 18,676,449 37.20 % Terry Reidel 33,441,875 66.61 % 16,762,092 33.39 % Lisa Forwell 47,348,664 94.31 % 2,855,303 5.69 % Dennis Grimm 47,112,346 93.84 % 3,091,621 6.16 %

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 45,674,538 90.69 % 4,689,106 9.31 %



Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's recently announced medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 28,000 employees in 66 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $7.9 billion in 2022. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

