Linamar Corporation Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

GUELPH, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced detailed results of the votes cast for two motions held during the Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Guelph, Ontario, as set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular, for the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Frank Hasenfratz 35,769,056 62.78% 21,205,943 37.22% Linda Hasenfratz 37,095,864 65.11% 19,879,135 34.89% Mark Stoddart 35,748,326 62.74% 21,226,673 37.26% Terry Reidel 43,794,679 76.87% 13,180,319 23.13% Lisa Fowell 50,325,300 88.33% 6,649,698 11.67% Dennis Grimm 50,400,526 88.46% 6,574,472 11.54%

Appointment of Auditors

The shareholders were asked to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation.



Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP 54,880,205 96.11% 2,223,455 3.89%

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Transportation segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and MacDon. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. The Transportation segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Transportation segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Transportation segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Transportation segment. Linamar has over 26,000 employees in 61 manufacturing locations, 12 R&D centres and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $7.4 billion in 2019. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.

