Liminal BioSciences to Present at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

LAVAL, QC, ROCKVILLE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) (TSX: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, announced today, today announced that members of the management team will provide a business overview and update at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in London, UK.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Webcasts page of the Investors & Media section of Liminal BioSciences' website, or by following the links below in your web browser. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Liminal BioSciences' website for at least 7 days after the live event concludes.

http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff123/pli/

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is an innovative biotechnology company with a broad pipeline of small molecule therapeutics under development to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, with a focus on rare or orphan diseases. Liminal BioSciences' research involves the study of several G-protein-coupled-receptors, GPR40, GPR84 and GPR120, known as free fatty acid receptors (FFAR's). These drug candidates have a novel mechanism of action as agonist ("stimulator") of GPR40 and GPR 120, and antagonist ("inhibitor") of GPR84. Our lead drug candidate, PBI-4050, is expected to enter Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of Alström Syndrome after further consultation and approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and the European Medicines Agency. A second drug candidate, PBI-4547, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived therapeutic product is RyplazimTM (plasminogen) for which the Company expects to file a Biologics License Application with the FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency. The Company also operates a contract development and manufacturing operation in the United Kingdom, Prometic Bioseparations Ltd. ("PBL"). Liminal BioSciences has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the divestment of PBL, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Isle of Man.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward‐looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, statements with respect to the timing of any planned Biologics License Application filing, the closing of the share purchase agreement for the divestment of PBL and timing of initiation of Liminal BioSciences' planned clinical trials.

These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Liminal BioSciences' ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Liminal BioSciences' to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties related to Liminal BioSciences' Business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

For further information: Bruce Pritchard, b.pritchard@liminalbiosciences.com, +1 450.781.0115; Patrick Sartore, p.sartore@liminalbiosciences.com, +1 450.781.0115

