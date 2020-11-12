Liminal BioSciences Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

PDUFA Target Action Date of June 5, 2021 for Ryplazim ® (plasminogen) BLA Submission

Ryplazim ® (plasminogen) Abstracts Selected for Presentation at American Society of Hematology (ASH) in early December

Changes to Board of Directors

OXER1 Antagonist Preclinical R&D Program Acquired

New Appointments to Board of Directors

US$30 MM in gross proceeds from a private placement closed in November

C$29.1 MM in proceeds from long-term loan from SALP in September

Executive team changes

LAVAL, QC, and CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"It has been an eventful and historic quarter for the Company led by the resubmission of our biologics licensing application (BLA) with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Ryplazim® (plasminogen)," said Patrick Sartore, Chief Operating Officer, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. "As we advance through the regulatory review process towards the current PDUFA target action date of June 5, 2021, we are continuing to build out our commercialization strategy to bring this much needed treatment to patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency (C-PLGD) in the U.S., pending FDA approval."

"With the support of our largest shareholder, Structured Alpha LP (SALP), we have strengthened our financial position through the completion of a private placement for gross proceeds of US$30 million, with an equal contribution from SALP and a new US healthcare investor, and with an additional long-term loan from SALP of C$29.1 million," said Murielle Lortie, Chief Financial Officer.

The Company also reports that Mr. Kenneth Galbraith tendered his resignation as CEO and as a member of our Board for personal reasons, effective November 13, 2020. Mr. Bruce Pritchard, Chief Operating Officer, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Mr. Patrick Sartore, Chief Operating Officer, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, are currently heading their respective business units and have agreed to act in the capacity of CEO and President respectively, effective November 13, 2020. Mr. Galbraith will be involved in the transition of CEO duties to Mr. Pritchard.

Liminal BioSciences continues to take precautionary measures in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to protect the health of its employees, their families, patients, donors and local communities. The Company has had only limited disruptions to ongoing business operations related to the pandemic and is in position to provide guidance on the timing of certain near-term objectives:

Anticipated initiation of Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial in the United Kingdom of fezagepras in healthy volunteers in Q4-2020;

of fezagepras in healthy volunteers in Q4-2020; Expected nomination of preclinical product candidate (PCC) for GPR84 antagonist research program in Q4-2020;

CoVIG-19 Plasma Alliance

In July 2020, Liminal BioSciences announced that it joined the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance to contribute to the acceleration of the development of a potential new therapy for COVID-19. On October 8, 2020, the National Institutes of Health announced the launch of a Phase 3 clinical trial supported by the Alliance. The trial is expected to assess the benefits of treatment in hospitalized patients across 18 countries to determine if an antibody-based serum (anti-coronavirus hIVIG) combined with remdesivir can boost the immune system to combat COVID-19. Liminal BioSciences will continue to evaluate ways in which it can support the fight against COVID-19 and encourage people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, or know someone who has, to use the Alliance's "plasmabot" to find and be connected to a nearby plasma collection center.

"Our continued active managing of R&D and other expenses has contributed to the reduction of net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 by approximately 20% compared to the same quarter of 2019," said Murielle Lortie, Chief Financial Officer of Liminal BioSciences. "While we anticipate that our current working capital position together with the recently completed US$30 million private placement, should fund our continuing operations in the near term, we will continue to evaluate a variety of financing strategies to extend our cash runway, including a combination of public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations, business and asset divestitures, monetization of any PRV, that may be granted by the FDA in the future, and grant funding."

Third Quarter Financial Results:

Following the sale of our bioseparations business segment in the fourth quarter of 2019, we have restated the prior periods to remove the impact of those operations from the lines in the financial statements and have reclassified those results to the discontinued operations line in the financial statements. All amounts presented in this section are in C$ unless otherwise specified.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 were $36.0 million compared to $26.0 million as of June 30, 2020 . As at September 30, 2020 , the Company's working capital, i.e., the current assets net of current liabilities, amounted to $28.3 million compared to $17.0 million at June 30, 2020 . This cash and working capital position excludes the private placement closed on November 3, 2020 of US$30 million in gross proceeds ( C$36.9 million net proceeds).

Cash and cash equivalents at were compared to as of . As at , the Company's working capital, i.e., the current assets net of current liabilities, amounted to compared to at . This cash and working capital position excludes the private placement closed on of in gross proceeds ( net proceeds). Long-term debt: During the quarter ended September 30, 2020 , we borrowed an additional $29.1 million in long-term debt under the borrowing facility provided by SALP. Total long-term debt as at September 30, 2020 was $40.4 million , of which $38.0 million is due and repayable in 2024.

During the quarter ended , we borrowed an additional in long-term debt under the borrowing facility provided by SALP. Total long-term debt as at was , of which is due and repayable in 2024. Revenues were $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2019.

were for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to for the third quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses were $12.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 31% primarily due to a reduction in manufacturing cost for Ryplazim ® (plasminogen) of $3.1 million , the recognition of $1.5 million in grants under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program of the Canadian government and a reduction in payroll and related expenses of $2.1 million .

were for the third quarter of 2020 compared to for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 31% primarily due to a reduction in manufacturing cost for Ryplazim (plasminogen) of , the recognition of in grants under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program of the Canadian government and a reduction in payroll and related expenses of . Administration, selling and marketing expenses were $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 9% due to a decline in legal fees, payroll and related expense, and share-based payments expense, but which were partially offset by an increase in directors' and officers' insurance cost.

were for the third quarter of 2020 compared to for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of 9% due to a decline in legal fees, payroll and related expense, and share-based payments expense, but which were partially offset by an increase in directors' and officers' insurance cost. Finance costs were $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of $0.5 million reflecting the interest incurred on our secured convertible debentures issued concurrently with the acquisition of the OXER1 antagonist R&D program, and on the increased long-term debt with SALP.

were for the third quarter of 2020 compared to for the third quarter of 2019, representing an increase of reflecting the interest incurred on our secured convertible debentures issued concurrently with the acquisition of the OXER1 antagonist R&D program, and on the increased long-term debt with SALP. Net loss from continuing operations was $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $29.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a decrease of approximately 22%.

