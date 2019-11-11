Liminal Biosciences Presents New Preclinical Data at ASN Kidney Week 2019

LAVAL, QC, ROCKVILLE, MD and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (TSX: LMNL) (OTCQX: PFSCF) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, today announced the Company and its' collaborators presented new preclinical findings on a novel therapeutic approach to the treatment of inflammatory and fibrosis-related kidney diseases at the American Society of Nephrology's ("ASN") Kidney Week 2019 taking place from November 5-10, 2019 in Washington, DC.

"We believe that free fatty acid receptors represent promising targets for the development of small molecules in the treatment of inflammatory and fibrosis-related kidney diseases, and our preclinical efforts presented at Kidney Week 2019 continue to support our continued development in kidney disease" stated Kenneth Galbraith, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to reporting further progress in this therapeutic category as we nominate a drug candidate from our small molecule compound library to continue our development efforts."

The Company made two oral presentations focused on fatty acid receptors GPR40/GPR84 as promising targets in kidney fibrosis and a novel preclinical compound, PBI-4610, discovered by Liminal.

Key data was also presented at the conference in a poster presentation entitled:

PBI-4050 Reduces Renal Injury in a Mouse Model of Aristolochic Acid-Induced Nephropathy

A copy of this scientific poster is available from the Company's website at www.liminalbiosciences.com.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences (www.liminalbiosciences.com) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline of small molecule therapeutics under development to treat unmet needs in patients with liver, respiratory and kidney disease, with a focus on rare or orphan diseases. Liminal BioSciences' research involves the study of several G-protein-coupled-receptors, GPR40, GPR84 and GPR120, known as free fatty acid receptors (FFAR's). These drug candidates have a novel mechanism of action as agonist ("stimulator") of GPR40 and GPR 120, and antagonist ("inhibitor") of GPR84. Our lead drug candidate, PBI-4050, is expected to enter Phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of Alström Syndrome after further consultation and approval by the FDA and EMA. A second drug candidate, PBI-4547, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical study.

Liminal BioSciences has also leveraged its lengthy experience in bioseparation technologies through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prometic Bioproduction Inc. to isolate and purify biopharmaceuticals from human plasma. Our lead plasma-derived therapeutic product is RyplazimTM (plasminogen) for which the Company expects to file a BLA with the US FDA in the first half of 2020 seeking approval to treat patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency. The Company also operates a contract development and manufacturing operation in the United Kingdom, Prometic Bioseparations Ltd. ("PBL"). Liminal BioSciences has entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the divestment of PBL expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions, and is not subject to any financing conditions.



Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Liminal BioSciences' objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Liminal BioSciences' ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Liminal BioSciences' to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2018, under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties related to Liminal BioSciences' Business". As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

