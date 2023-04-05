Liminal Biosciences Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Transaction Proposal

LAVAL, QC and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) ("Liminal BioSciences" or the "Company"), confirms that following close of markets on April 4, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") received a non-binding proposal from Structured Alpha LP ("SALP") outlining a potential transaction to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that SALP does not currently own for US$7.50 in cash per common share (the "Proposal"). SALP currently owns 1,987,622 common shares of Liminal Biosciences representing approximately 64.03% of the Company's currently outstanding common shares.

The Company's board of directors will review the Proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company. A special committee of the independent members of the Board (the "Special Committee") has been formed and will evaluate the Proposal and any viable alternatives that may be available to the Company. No decisions or recommendations have been made by the Special Committee regarding the transactions that are the subject of the Proposal at this time. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Proposal at this time.

If an agreement with respect to the Proposal were to be reached with SALP, the Company expects that any such transaction would be subject to Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, and that completion of any such transaction would be subject to the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and to obtain approval of a majority of minority shareholders of the Company (being shareholders not affiliated with SALP).

The Company intends to provide updates if and when necessary in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Liminal BioSciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel and distinctive small molecule therapeutics that modulate G protein-coupled receptor pathways (GPCRs). The Company is designing proprietary novel small molecule therapeutic candidates with the intent of developing best/first in class therapeutics for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases with significant unmet medical needs, using its integrated drug discovery platform, medicinal chemistry expertise and deep understanding of GPCR biology. The Company's pipeline is currently made up of three programs. The candidate selected for clinical development, LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the GPR84 receptor, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial in the second half of 2023. The Company is also developing potential OXER1 antagonists, and GPR40 agonists, both of which are at the preclinical stage. In addition to these programs, the Company continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Liminal BioSciences has active business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom.

