LimaCorporate Inaugurates the New Research & Innovation Center for 3D Printing and the Advanced Laboratory for Testing and Analysis (ATLAs)

UDINE, Italy, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ -- LimaCorporate announces the official opening of new spaces entirely dedicated to 3D Printing and advanced testing: the Research & Innovation Center (R&I Center) and the Advanced Laboratory for Testing and Analysis (ATLAs). These new areas are located in LimaCorporate's headquarters campus of San Daniele del Friuli, Udine, Italy and cover an area of almost 1000 square meters.

The R&I Centre represents a hub of excellence that will leverage 3D printing expertise to accelerate the development of new and innovative orthopedic implant solutions. The digital data collected during the launch of every production job produces invaluable data which fuels our research team. The center is guided by a team of over 50 engineers and ultimately is the home of the future of orthopedics, where raw materials meet the digital world and are transformed into finished implants, where new technologies are applied to innovative ideas, where history is being made by challenging the status quo.

ATLAs is the core of the experimental verification and simulation of new and innovative materials, production processes and orthopedic solutions, representing the new world of mechanical and chemical competences inside LimaCorporate. These laboratories are LimaCorporate's "atlas" and exemplify our innovative and pioneer soul, where new testing methods are developed to better evaluate implants prior to market release. All run through an Industry 4.0 oriented Web App that manages the laboratory, with a complete digital flow of activities and data.

Both the R&I Center and ATLAs will strengthen the collaboration between all departments and surgeons, providing support to all aspects of new product development. Moreover, both these establishments represent a new window of opportunity for the orthopedic, industrial, and academic worlds, aiming to grow into an attractive site for scientists, surgeons, and potential partners.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company that aims to provide reconstructive and custom-made orthopedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenge of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures that enable surgeons to select ideal solutions for every patient. LimaCorporate's products range from large joint revisions to primary implants and even complete extremities solutions, including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: limacorporate.com

