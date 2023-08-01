LIM College Announces Marcuse School of Graduate Studies and Expansions to Master's Degree Programs

Name honors educational innovator, while new specializations and STEM designations meet the evolving needs of students and industry employers

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -- LIM College, which is exclusively focused on the business of fashion and lifestyle, is expanding its master's degree program curricula and lending its founder's name to all graduate studies at the College.

The Marcuse School of Graduate Studies is the new name under which master's degree programs at LIM College will be offered. Multiple existing programs are being enhanced for Fall 2024 to provide students with additional STEM-designated business degree options, along with opportunities to earn degrees with specializations.

LIM College Announces Marcuse School of Graduate Studies and Expansion of Master's Degree Programs Tweet this

Said LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse, "My grandfather, Maxwell F. Marcuse, was an innovator when he founded LIM College 84 years ago. The groundbreaking, experience-based approach to learning the business of fashion and lifestyle that Maxwell created remains the foundation of LIM College to this day."

"Officially naming graduate studies in his honor, while simultaneously deepening our commitment to master's degree programs is fitting. Students and employers around the globe value the LIM brand of industry-immersive education, our New York City location, and incredible network of employer connections. These curricular changes will better position graduates to meet employer demands in the rapidly evolving fashion and lifestyle industries," President Marcuse added.

Changes to the master's degree programs, which have been approved by the New York State Education Department to take effect in Fall 2024, have been led by Eda Sanchez-Persampieri, who became LIM College's Dean of Graduate Studies at the beginning of this year. She teamed with faculty to redesign selected program curricula, aiming to reflect trends and talent needs through more emphasis on course content in technology and analytics, as well as adding options for earning degrees with specializations in expanding areas such as sustainability and digital media marketing.

Enrolling in a STEM-designated program is of particular significance to international students. By completing degree programs with STEM designations, international students may be eligible to apply for up to 24 additional months on a U.S. work visa, known as the 24-month STEM Optional Practical Training (OPT) extension.

Additionally, all international students who enroll in LIM's master's degree programs may now apply to begin Curricular Practical Training (CPT) through enrollment in an internship course in their first semester, rather than having to wait until the final semester of their program. This "Day 1 CPT" includes the ability to work up to 20 hours per week in an approved internship position directly related to the student's program of study.

Since 1939, LIM College has launched thousands of graduates into successful careers with leading companies in the business of fashion through a "learning-by-doing" approach. With first-semester CPT, F-1 students can now gain invaluable practical experience and make even more career connections as soon as they start their master's program.

For Fall 2024, LIM will offer the following graduate programs, all of which can be completed in one year. Depending on the program, courses are offered fully online, in-person, or in hybrid learning formats:

Master of Science (MS) in Global Fashion Supply Chain Management (STEM-DESIGNATED Business Program)

New STEM-focused business courses have been added to the existing MPS curriculum. Students who earn this degree may pursue positions such as supply chain specialist, logistics coordinator, inventory control specialist, materials manager, and more. LIM is the only school in the U.S. to offer a fashion-focused supply chain program.





New STEM-focused business courses have been added to the existing MPS curriculum. Students who earn this degree may pursue positions such as supply chain specialist, logistics coordinator, inventory control specialist, materials manager, and more. LIM is the only school in the U.S. to offer a fashion-focused supply chain program. Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Fashion Marketing

(STEM-DESIGNATED Business Program)

For Fall 2024, LIM has increased the number of technology and analytics- focused courses in this program, reflecting the digital transformation in both marketing practice and consumers' lives. Coursework has also been grouped into two specializations—one in Strategic and Digital Marketing and one in Digital Media Marketing . Graduates will be prepared for roles in areas such as digital marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and more.





For Fall 2024, LIM has increased the number of technology and analytics- focused courses in this program, reflecting the digital transformation in both marketing practice and consumers' lives. Coursework has also been grouped into two specializations—one in and one in . Graduates will be prepared for roles in areas such as digital marketing, social media marketing, content marketing, and more. Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Fashion Merchandising and Retail Management

For Fall 2024 four specializations will be available: Product Development and Sourcing, Buying and Operations Management, Sustainability in Fashion , and Fashion and Lifestyle . Graduates will be prepared to assume roles in areas such as vendor management, trend analysis, product selection, inventory management, store management, pricing, sustainability, licensing, and more.





For Fall 2024 four specializations will be available: , and . Graduates will be prepared to assume roles in areas such as vendor management, trend analysis, product selection, inventory management, store management, pricing, sustainability, licensing, and more. The College will also continue to offer its STEM-designated MS in Consumer Analytics, an MPS in The Business of Fashion, and an MPS in The Business of Cannabis in their current iterations.

"LIM master's degree programs are designed to help move careers forward," said Sanchez-Persampieri. "Students are immersed in the business and fashion capital of the world, learning directly from, and making key connections with, the professionals who make fashion and lifestyle happen."

"Our new business STEM coursework and specialized program tracks will continue to give students knowledge and experience in the most relevant topics in the business of fashion and lifestyle, making them eminently employable in a wide range of roles and positioning them to lead our industry into the future," concluded Sanchez-Persampieri.

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is a female-led and owned institution focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and learning by doing through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 96% for the Class of 2022. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Ross Stores, the Financial Times, Ulta Beauty, Google, Saks Fifth Avenue, Edie Parker, Walmart, and Macy's.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM College