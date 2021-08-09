MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,100,000 before underwriting commission and offering costs.

The offering of an aggregate of 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares is being conducted through Morgan Stanley and Barclays, as joint lead book-running managers, and BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, as book-running managers (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The offering is expected to close on or about August 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Lightspeed has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the closing of the offering, to purchase up to 1,155,000 additional subordinate voting shares, representing in the aggregate 15% of the total number of subordinate voting shares to be sold pursuant to the offering.

The Company currently expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies.

In connection with the offering, Lightspeed has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement, and will file a final prospectus supplement, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 27, 2021 (the "base shelf prospectus"). The preliminary prospectus supplement was filed, and the final prospectus supplement will be filed, with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada as well as with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS).

The public offering is being made in Canada only by means of the base shelf prospectus and applicable prospectus supplement and in the United States only by means of the registration statement, including the base shelf prospectus and applicable prospectus supplement. Such documents contain important information about the offering. Copies of the base shelf prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a copy of the registration statement can be found on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Copies of such documents may also be obtained from the following sources: Morgan Stanley, Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014 and Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, email: [email protected].

Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement as well as the registration statement before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the subordinate voting shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the proposed offering, terms of the offering, closing of the offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in the offering documents relating to the offering. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Readers cannot be assured that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described above, or at all. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

