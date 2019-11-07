Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Updates Outlook

Second Quarter Revenue Growth Accelerates to 51% YoY to $28.0 Million

LTM Gross Transaction Volume now at $17.4B

Lightspeed reports in U.S. dollars and in accordance with IFRS.

MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced financial results for the three and six month periods ended September 30, 2019.

Lightspeed is now the point-of-sale (POS) system of choice for nearly 57,000 customer locations1 across the world, signing high-performing global brands and emerging as a preferred cloud-based omnichannel commerce platform for complex small and medium sized businesses.

"Sophisticated merchants choose Lightspeed to build and grow their businesses," said Dax Dasilva, Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "They choose us because we strengthen the performance of nearly every aspect of their operations, and they know we are committed to continuous innovation in delivering the best commerce platform in the world."

Lightspeed also increased its global footprint in the quarter through the acquisition of iKentoo and subsequent to the quarter end, acquiring Kounta, a leading cloud-based hospitality POS platform in Australia and New Zealand. These targeted acquisitions further advance Lightspeed's strategy to build the leading omni-channel platform for complex SMBs around the world. "Our recent acquisitions not only fortify our leadership in geographic coverage, but we are thrilled that high-performing companies and their talented teams are eager to join forces with us as we tackle our massive market opportunity of building a truly global platform," added Dasilva.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three month period ended September 30, 2018 unless otherwise stated):

Total revenue of $28.0 million , an increase of 51% and ahead of guidance in the range of $26.5 -27 million

, an increase of 51% and ahead of guidance in the range of -27 million Recurring software and payments revenue of $25.4 million , an increase of 52%

, an increase of 52% Gross margin of 66%, with gross profit on software and payments revenue up by 39% vs prior year

Net loss of $10.1 million as compared to a net loss of $8.2 million

as compared to a net loss of Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($5.1) million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($2.7) million and ahead of guidance in the range of ($5.5) million - ($6.0) million

of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of and ahead of guidance in the range of - Cash flows used in operating activities of $2.6 million , compared to cash flows used in operating activities of $1.0 million and ahead of guidance of cash flows used in operating activities of approximately $5 million

, compared to cash flows used in operating activities of and ahead of guidance of cash flows used in operating activities of approximately At September 30, 2019 , Lightspeed had $171.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt

Operational Highlights

(All comparisons are relative to the three month period ended September 30, 2018 unless otherwise stated):

GTV 1 grew by more than 48% to over $5.4 billion in the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 and over $17.4 billion for the trailing twelve-months ended September 30, 2019

grew by more than 48% to over in the three-month period ended and over for the trailing twelve-months ended Customer locations 1 grew 26% to almost 57,000 at September 30, 2019 , including the addition of iKentoo's customer base from the date of acquisition of approximately 3,800 customer locations 1

grew 26% to almost 57,000 at , including the addition of iKentoo's customer base from the date of acquisition of approximately 3,800 customer locations Ongoing strong adoption of Lightspeed Payments after launch on January 30, 2019 to U.S. Retail customers with demand coming from both new and existing clients of Lightspeed. Once again this quarter, close to 50% of eligible new U.S. retail customers in the quarter contracted for Lightspeed Payments in addition to the core offering

to U.S. Retail customers with demand coming from both new and existing clients of Lightspeed. Once again this quarter, close to 50% of eligible new U.S. retail customers in the quarter contracted for Lightspeed Payments in addition to the core offering Moreover, existing customers are making the decision to move from their incumbent solution to Lightspeed Payments at an increasing pace

Strong customer momentum from complex Retailers and Restaurant owners in North America and around the world. Customers such as international fashion brand Gabriela Hearst , new U.S. bakery chain Jacques Torres Chocolate, and the Four Seasons-operated Costa Palmas resort in Mexico selected Lightspeed in the quarter. Additionally, the Montreux Jazz Festival held annually in Switzerland selected Lightspeed to power one of the world's most renowned jazz festivals

and around the world. Customers such as international fashion brand , new U.S. bakery chain Jacques Torres Chocolate, and the Four Seasons-operated Costa Palmas resort in selected Lightspeed in the quarter. Additionally, the Montreux Jazz Festival held annually in selected Lightspeed to power one of the world's most renowned jazz festivals Successfully launched Lightspeed Retail 3.0, the newest version of the core Lightspeed Retail platform. Key features behind the faster and more streamlined user experience include a sleek new design, simplified navigation capabilities, more mobile-friendly functionality, and a more seamless sales workflow engine designed to optimize the selling process in complex retail environments, further cementing Lightspeed's reputation as a leader in user experience

Accelerating success in the golf vertical with growth in new customers reaching 114% over the past 6 months, up from 53% in the same period a year ago. Close to 700 golf courses are now using Lightspeed to power their operations

On the heels of its recent acquisition of Switzerland -based iKentoo, Lightspeed has increased its presence in the region by introducing its Omnichannel Retail offering in both German and French languages so that SMBs can now offer their customers a cohesive and efficient shopping experience both in-store and online

-based iKentoo, Lightspeed has increased its presence in the region by introducing its Omnichannel Retail offering in both German and French languages so that SMBs can now offer their customers a cohesive and efficient shopping experience both in-store and online Announced the acquisition of Kounta, a leading cloud-based hospitality POS platform in Australia and New Zealand , serving more than 7,000 customer locations1 across that region, and providing Lightspeed with further global scale

1 Key Performance Indicator. See "Key Performance Indicators" 2 Non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure included in this press release

Financial Outlook

Incorporating the impact of recently acquired businesses, Lightspeed now anticipates revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter 2020

Revenue of $31.5 - $32.0 million , representing year-over-year growth of 57-59%

- , representing year-over-year growth of 57-59% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ( $5 million ) - ( $5.5 million )

Full Year 2020

Revenue of $117.0 - $119.0 million , representing annual growth of 51-54%

- , representing annual growth of 51-54% Adjusted EBITDA in the range of ( $19 million ) - ( $21 million )

Our financial outlook is based on a number of assumptions, including our ability to grow our customer locations1 in line with historical rates; our continued receipt of partner referrals in line with historical referral rates (particularly after having launched Lightspeed Payments which competes with the solutions offered by some of these referral partners); customers adopting Lightspeed Payments having an average GTV1 at or above that of our average customer; future attach rates for Lightspeed Payments remaining in line with past attach rates and expectations; our ability to price Lightspeed Payments in line with our expectations and to achieve suitable margins; our ability to achieve success in expanding of Lightspeed Payments beyond our U.S. retail customers; continued success in module adoption expansion throughout our customer base; our ability to successfully integrate the companies we have acquired and to derive the benefits we expect from the acquisition thereof; and our ability to manage customer churn; and assumptions as to foreign exchange rates. Our financial outlook, including the various underlying assumptions, constitutes forward-looking information and should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement on forward-looking information below. Many factors may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to: attracting and retaining customers; increasing customer sales; implementing our growth strategy; accelerating the rollout of Lightspeed Payments; our reliance on a single supplier for parts of the technology in Lightspeed Payments; improving and enhancing the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of our platform; our ability to compete against competitors; strategic relations with third parties; our reliance on integration of third-party payment processing solutions; compatibility of our solutions with third-party applications and systems; changes to technologies on which our platform is reliant; obtaining, maintaining and protecting our intellectual property; international sales and use of our platform in various countries; our liquidity and capital resources; litigation and regulatory compliance; changes in tax laws and their application; expanding our sales capability; maintaining our customer service levels and reputation; macroeconomic factors affecting small and medium sized businesses; and exchange rate fluctuations. The purpose of the forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations regarding our financial performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Lightspeed will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, November 7, 2019. To access the conference call, dial 866.211.3060 for the U.S. or Canada, or 647.689.6576 for international callers and provide conference ID 1048006 or "Lightspeed". The webcast will be available live on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.lightspeedhq.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2019, by dialing 800.585.8367 for the U.S. or Canada, or 416.621.4642 for international callers. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.lightspeedhq.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

Non-IFRS Measures

The information presented herein includes certain financial measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "non-IFRS Gross Profit", "non-IFRS general and administrative expenses", "non-IFRS research and development expenses", and "non-IFRS sales and marketing expenses". These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.

Non-IFRS gross profit, non-IFRS general and administrative expenses, non-IFRS research and development expenses, and non-IFRS sales and marketing expenses are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes.

"Adjusted EBITDA" means net loss excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, loss on the increase in fair value of redeemable preferred shares, compensation expenses relating to acquisitions complete, foreign exchange gains and losses, and transaction-related expenses.

Key Performance Indicators

We monitor the following key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Customer Locations. "Customer Location" means a billing customer location for which the term of services have not ended, or with which we are negotiating a renewal contract. A single unique customer can have multiple Customer Locations including physical and eCommerce sites.

Gross Transaction Volume. "Gross Transaction Volume" or "GTV" means the total dollar value of transactions processed through our cloud-based SaaS platform in the period, net of refunds, inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to our financial outlook (including revenues and Adjusted EBITDA), and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information.

In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents our expectations as of the date of hereof (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $









Revenues 28,026 18,598 52,091 36,069









Direct cost of revenues 9,522 5,251 17,888 10,641









Gross profit 18,504 13,347 34,203 25,428









Operating expenses







General and administrative 5,527 2,910 9,938 5,554 Research and development 7,339 4,024 13,642 8,208 Sales and marketing 12,060 9,039 25,100 17,686 Depreciation of property and equipment 423 324 813 596 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 609 — 1,023 — Foreign exchange loss (gain) (80) (9) (410) 110 Acquisition-related compensation 2,055 108 2,762 108 Amortization of intangible assets 1,800 875 2,812 1,855









Total operating expenses 29,733 17,271 55,680 34,117









Operating loss (11,229) (3,924) (21,477) (8,689)









Fair value loss on Redeemable Preferred Shares — (3,643) — (6,595) Interest income net of interest expense 690 33 1,709 91









Loss before income taxes (10,539) (7,534) (19,768) (15,193)









Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 19 — 39 (5) Deferred (483) 662 (635) 1,133









Total income tax expense (recovery) (464) 662 (596) 1,128









Net loss and comprehensive loss (10,075) (8,196) (19,172) (16,321)









Loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.12) (0.27) (0.23) (0.55)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) As at

September 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Assets $ $





Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 171,841 207,703 Accounts receivable 8,413 8,424 Inventories 414 269 Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,565 1,527 Commission assets 3,904 3,677





Total current assets 187,137 221,600





Lease right-of-use assets 13,270 — Property and equipment, net 6,260 5,372 Intangible assets, net 21,749 2,618 Goodwill 43,935 22,536 Commission assets 2,891 2,993 Other long-term assets 590 506 Deferred tax assets 145 186





Total assets 275,977 255,811





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,513 16,183 Lease liabilities 2,724 — Income taxes payable 68 135 Current portion of deferred revenue 36,183 32,317





Total current liabilities 59,488 48,635





Deferred tax liabilities 1,927 706 Deferred revenue 6,575 8,025 Lease liabilities 11,901 — Other long-term liabilities 730 1,779





Total liabilities 80,621 59,145





Shareholders' equity



Share capital 668,591 652,336 Additional paid-in capital 5,885 4,278 Accumulated deficit (479,120) (459,948)





Total shareholders' equity 195,356 196,666





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 275,977 255,811

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Six months ended September 30,

2019 2018

$ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities



Net loss (19,172) (16,321) Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents



Acquisition-related compensation 2,762 108 Fair value loss on Redeemable Preferred Shares — 6,595 Amortization of intangible assets 2,812 1,855 Depreciation of property and equipment and lease right-of-use assets 1,836 596 Deferred income taxes (635) 1,133 Stock-based compensation expense 2,476 320 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (55) 59 (Increase)/decrease in operating assets and increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities



Accounts receivable 2,097 1,635 Prepaid expenses and deposits (967) (577) Inventories (76) 43 Commission assets (125) (346) Other long-term assets (125) 1 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 658 1,111 Income taxes payable (67) (122) Deferred revenue 1,159 124 Other long-term liabilities 198 19 Interest income net of interest expense (1,709) (91)





Total operating activities (8,933) (3,858)





Cash flows from (used in) investing activities



Additions to property and equipment (966) (1,025) Payment of liabilities related to acquisition of business (1,215) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (26,543) (1,106) Interest income 2,298 —





Total investing activities (26,426) (2,131)





Cash flows from (used in) financing activities



Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,311 127 Share issuance costs (1,577) — Payment of lease liabilities (1,181) —





Total financing activities (447) 127





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (56) (62)





Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the year (35,862) (5,924)





Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 207,703 24,651





Cash and cash equivalents – End of period 171,841 18,727





Interest paid — 6 Income taxes paid 60 124

Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Results (expressed in thousands of US dollars, unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30,











2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $









Net loss (10,075) (8,196) (19,172) (16,321) Fair value loss on Redeemable Preferred Shares(1) — 3,643 — 6,595 Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes(2) 841 (75) 3,720 413 Depreciation and amortization(3) 2,832 1,199 4,648 2,451 Foreign exchange loss (gain)(4) (80) (9) (410) 110 Interest income net of interest expense(3) (690) (33) (1,709) (91) Acquisition-related compensation(5) 2,055 108 2,762 108 Transaction-related expenses(6) 500 — 528 — Income tax expense (recovery) (464) 662 (596) 1,128









Adjusted EBITDA (5,081) (2,701) (10,229) (5,607)

(1) These costs include costs with respect to the change in valuation of our Redeemable Preferred Shares from period to period, which is a non-cash expense. Prior to the completion of our Initial Public Offering, all of our Redeemable Preferred Shares were converted and the liability was reduced to $Nil with a corresponding increase in share capital. There will be no further impact on our results of operations from these shares. (2) These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with the issuance of stock options under our stock option plans to our employees and directors as well as related payroll taxes given that they are directly attributable to stock‑based compensation, are estimates and therefore subject to change, and don't reflect a current cash outlay. We do expect future cash outlays with respect the payroll tax component of stock-based compensation. (3) In connection with the adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, net loss includes depreciation of $609 related to amortization of right-of-use assets, interest expense of $210 on lease liabilities, and excludes an amount of $695 relating to rent expense ($1,023, $394, and $1,181 respectively for the six months ended September 30, 2019). (4) These non-cash losses (gains) relate to foreign exchange translation. (5) These costs represent a portion of the purchase price that is associated with the ongoing employment obligations for certain key employees of acquired businesses. (6) These expenses relate to our Initial Public Offering and include professional, legal, consulting and accounting fees that are non-recurring and would otherwise not have been incurred.

Reconciliation from IFRS to Non-IFRS Results The following table outlines stock-based compensation and the related payroll taxes associated with these expenses included in the results of operations for the three and six months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018: (In thousands of US dollars, except percentages) Three months ended

September 30, Six months ended

September 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $









Gross profit 18,504 13,347 34,203 25,428 % of revenue 66.0% 71.8% 65.7% 70.5% add: Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 48 28 288 51









Non-IFRS gross profit 18,552 13,375 34,491 25,479 % of revenue 66.2% 71.9% 66.2% 70.6%









General and administrative expenses 5,527 2,910 9,938 5,554 % of revenue 19.7% 15.6% 19.1% 15.4% less: Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 414 143 1,376 161









Non-IFRS general and administrative expenses 5,113 2,767 8,562 5,393 % of revenue 18.2% 14.9% 16.4% 15.0%









Research and development expenses 7,339 4,024 13,642 8,208 % of revenue 26.2% 21.6% 26.2% 22.8% less: Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 346 (464) 923 (257)









Non-IFRS research and development expenses 6,993 4,488 12,719 8,465 % of revenue 25.0% 24.1% 24.4% 23.5%









Sales and marketing expenses 12,060 9,039 25,100 17,686 % of revenue 43.0% 48.6% 48.2% 49.0% less: Stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes 33 218 1,133 458









Non-IFRS sales and marketing expenses 12,027 8,821 23,967 17,228 % of revenue 42.9% 47.4% 46.0% 47.8%

For further information: Chris Mammone, The Blueshirt Group, investorrelations@lightspeedhq.com; Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer, Brandon.Nussey@lightspeedhq.com

