Lightspeed Announces Resignation of Board Member Manon Brouillette

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences, today announced that distinguished technology executive Manon Brouillette will be resigning from its board of directors to focus on her new role as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO of the Verizon Consumer Group, effective June 11th, 2021.

"On behalf of Lightspeed, I would like to congratulate Manon Brouillette for her appointment to the newly created role of Verizon Consumer Group's (VCG) Chief Operation Officer and Deputy CEO," said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed Founder and CEO. "Manon has brought invaluable insight and expertise to our business during her tenure on our Board. We are delighted that she will be leading one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and wish her much success in her new role."

Brouillette is one of Canada's most accomplished executives having previously led telecommunications giant Videotron. With regard to the vacancy on its Board created by Ms. Brouillette's departure, Lightspeed has committed itself to achieving, at a minimum, 33% female representation on its Board of Directors prior to its August 2022 annual meeting.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

