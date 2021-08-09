MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (formerly Lightspeed POS Inc.) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company has amended its articles in accordance with the Canada Business Corporations Act and, effective August 6, 2021, has changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (the "Name Change"). The Company's subordinate voting shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the new name at market open on or around August 10, 2021. The Company's subordinate voting shares will continue to trade under the TSX and NYSE ticker symbol "LSPD".

"We evaluated our company name in light of the full scope of solutions we offer today. Lightspeed is no longer simply a point of sale solution, and we've outgrown Lightspeed POS Inc. We are the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world, and so our company name needs to align with our current offering and our long-term vision. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. achieves both," said Dax Dasilva, Lightspeed Founder and CEO.

At the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on August 5, 2021, shareholders passed a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the Company's articles to effect the Name Change.

No action is required by shareholders in connection with the Name Change, and no change has been made to the Company's share capital. The Company encourages any shareholder with questions to contact their broker or agent.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com

