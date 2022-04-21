Lights, camera, vacation! ALL - Accor Live Limitless encourages travelers to star in their own Hollywood-worthy holiday with 'It's ALL Possible', a new campaign starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas

TORONTO, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - - ALL – Accor Live Limitless, the lifestyle loyalty program for world leading hospitality group Accor, announced today the launch of It's ALL Possible – a new digital campaign starring actor, producer, philanthropist and New York Times best-selling author Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Inspired by the romance and grandeur of Hollywood films, the new campaign aims to help people dream bigger when it comes to their vacations, by casting them in a leading role in their own cinema-worthy travels and adventures.

Starting with a glimpse of what Priyanka Chopra Jonas' own blockbuster holiday would look like, if she were in the director's seat, the campaign is centered on the theme of planning vacations so incredible, it's as if you're in a Hollywood movie.

Live now through September 7, 2022, the It's ALL Possible campaign promotes Accor's summer savings offer, which features escalating discounts based on length of stay across world-renowned brands such as Fairmont, Sofitel, Swissôtel, MGallery, Pullman, Novotel and ibis. Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless receive extra perks, providing travelers with a gateway to exclusive rewards, unique benefits and extraordinary experiences.

The campaign microsite, ExperienceALL.com, features bonus video content with Chopra Jonas, special offers, and idea-starters for vacations worthy of the big screen. Movie posters for adventures such as 'Lost in the Rockies' and 'Big Family. Windy Cindy.' open to articles detailing unforgettable experiences and destinations, featuring Accor's iconic hotels across North & Central America, such as Canadian castles Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, gateway to paradise Fairmont Kea Lani, chic city center Sofitel Mexico City Reforma, Miami hot spots Berkeley Park Hotel – MGallery Hotel Collection and Novotel Miami, New York City classic The Plaza – A Fairmont Managed Hotel, and many more.

In tandem with the campaign, Accor and ALL will also launch a new feature available exclusively to travelers booking at select properties across North & Central America – the ability to add a personal cinematographer for their vacation, who will capture and create a video "reel" of their experience.

"With this campaign, we want our guests to dream of vacations which are truly limitless," said Jeff Doane, Chief Commercial Officer, North & Central America, Accor. "We are delighted to partner with Priyanka Chopra Jonas to share her passion for travel and inspire people to create their own magic when it comes to planning their well-deserved vacations. The concept of both starring in and directing your own blockbuster travel experience is a great one, because like in the movies, anything is possible when you are a member of ALL – Accor Live Limitless."

"Travel has been a huge part of my life since I was a little girl. I've had the incredible opportunity to explore so much of this beautiful world around us, which in so many ways has helped shape who I am," said Chopra Jonas. "It's exciting to partner with ALL and Accor to inspire travelers to take charge of their holidays, to spark their imaginations, and plan vacations that are what dreams are made of. With so many special destinations and amazing summer offers, ALL – Accor Live Limitless is the perfect partner to help you celebrate the magic of travel this summer."

Accor's summer savings offer delivers up to 30 percent savings for bookings made by September 7, 2022, for stays through December 31, 2022, at participating Fairmont, Sofitel, Swissôtel, MGallery, Pullman, Novotel and ibis hotels across North & Central America. Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless save more, with a special Member rate that delivers an additional 5 percent off, plus 2x Reward points on each It's ALL Possible booking.

With the travel industry's most diverse network of brands and an ever growing portfolio, ALL – Accor Live Limitless invites members to experience more of what they love through benefits and rewards in travel, dining and everyday life. Among the most valuable in the industry, ALL Reward points are highly flexible, allowing members to earn points, even when they're not staying at an Accor hotel, and then redeem their points for unforgettable moments around the globe. To join Accor's award-winning loyalty program, click here.

The It's ALL Possible campaign was shot in multiple locations throughout the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza, a Los Angeles icon and cultural landmark which officially premiered in September 2021.

To view and download campaign assets, click here.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor's unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 260,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Accor Management Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Anne-Cecile Blanchot, August Twenty Eight, annececi[email protected]; Hadley Sullivan, Accor, North & Central America, Sr. Manager of Communications, [email protected]