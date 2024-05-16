Light it Right: Light it Up this May '2-4' Long Weekend…and beyond

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As Ontarians prepare to marshal in the unofficial start of the summer season, with BBQs leading the march, make sure to light it right when you light it up this May '2-4' long weekend…..and beyond.

Get Ready. Get Set. Get Sizzling…safely by keeping these fuel-burning BBQ safety tips in mind:

Clean It, Check It and Test It

Clean all burner ports and tubes. Use a pipe cleaner or wire to ensure burner ports are free of rust, dirt, spider webs or other debris.

Examine the hose leading from the tank to the burners. Replace if cracked or damaged.

Find leaks by applying a 50/50 solution of water and dish soap to propane cylinder connections and hoses. If bubbles appear, it could mean gas is leaking out. Tighten the connection and/or replace the damaged parts and retest before using your BBQ.

Light it Right

Place your BBQ or grill on a level surface in a well-ventilated area.

Make sure there are no combustible materials near your BBQ.

Never lean over the grill when you are lighting it.

Open the hood and keep it open until the BBQ is lit.

Turn the gas release valve on. Turn on the burner controls or heat settings.

Take a step back.

Push the igniter button or use a barbecue lighter.

If it does not ignite right away, turn the gas off and wait five minutes, keeping the lid open before you try again.

Keep It Outdoors

Always barbecue outside in a well-ventilated area – BBQs are approved for outdoor use ONLY. They emit carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas that can lead to unconsciousness and even death.

Don't position your BBQ too close to wooden or vinyl fences or walls. Make sure the area behind your BBQ is free of combustible material, since this is where hot gases escape.

Don't use or store propane cylinders inside any structure.

Stay Safe

BBQs are intended to be attended.

Never leave your grill unsupervised while it's in use.

Keep kids and pets away from the BBQ. Position a fire extinguisher nearby in case of emergency.

Keep any flammable items/liquids away from the BBQ. This includes the use of hand sanitizers.

Never lean over a grill when it's in use.

Don't allow grease to build up on the burners, lid or at the base of the BBQ as this could cause a grease fire.

Never throw water on a grease fire – this will only spread the flame.

BBQing on a Balcony

Ontarians living in apartments and condominiums should be aware of additional safety restrictions and potential hazards related to BBQ use on balconies. Barbecues may be prohibited by the municipality or in the Condominium bylaws of your building or prohibited by the building owner or property manager, so be sure you are aware of any restrictions in place for your building.



IF permitted to BBQ on your balcony:

Your balcony must be open, with no enclosures or walls that could restrict airflow.

You must keep your propane cylinder on the balcony and connected to your barbecue.

Keep your barbecue clear of any combustible material.

Make sure the propane cylinder's relief valve is at least one metre from any building opening. Also make sure it is three metres from any mechanical air intake.

When transporting a propane cylinder to your apartment or condo, you must use a service elevator. If your building has no service elevators, you may use the passenger elevator, but you must be alone in the elevator.

For additional BBQ safety tips, download a copy of our BBQ Safety Tips brochure or check out and share our animated safety videos

For more information on barbecue safety visit us at www.tssa.org.

