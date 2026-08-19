Light AI announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Light AI Inc. ("Light AI" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: ALGO) (FSE: 0HC) (OTCQB: OHCFF), a digital healthcare technology company specializing diagnostic digital healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on August 19, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

A total of 25,357,153 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing approximately 20.69% of the 122,559,735 Common Shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of July 3, 2026 (the "Record Date").

Shareholders voted in favour of all of the matters put before the Meeting, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company filed with SEDAR+ on July 20, 2026 (the "Circular"), namely:

Electing each of the six (6) nominees named in the Circular as directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Appointing SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration; and

Approving, by ordinary resolution of disinterested Shareholders, MV Capital LP as a new Control Person (as such term is defined in the policies of the Cboe Canada Exchange ("Cboe CA")) of the Company.

Voting results are as follows:

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld To elect the following as directors: John R. Luna 99.32 % N/A 0.68 % Peter Whitehead 99.32 % N/A 0.68 % Steven J. Semmelmayer 99.32 % N/A 0.68 % Robert Cartagena 99.99 % N/A 0.01 % Dallas Fontaine 99.81 % N/A 0.19 % W. John Meekison 99.49 % N/A 0.51 % Appointment of SHIM & Associates LLP as auditor 99.49 % N/A 0.51 % Approval of MV Capital LP as a new Control Person¹ 98.97 % N/A 1.03 %

¹ Approved by ordinary resolution of disinterested Shareholders. Votes attached to Common Shares required to be excluded under the policies of Cboe CA were excluded from the applicable vote.

John R. Luna and W. John Meekison were elected to the Board for the first time. Emmanuel L.R. Blin and Mario Vetro did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Board and management thank Messrs. Blin and Vetro for their contributions and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.

Following the Meeting, the Board confirmed John R. Luna as Chief Executive Officer, Peter Whitehead as Chief Innovation Officer, and Mark Orsmond as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. The Audit Committee is comprised of W. John Meekison (Chair), Steven J. Semmelmayer, and Robert Cartagena.

For further information regarding the matters considered at the Meeting, readers are encouraged to review the Circular, a copy of which is available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and available on the Company's website.

About Light AI Inc. (CBOE CA: ALGO / FSE: 0HC / OTCQB: OHCFF)

Light AI Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions designed to support rapid, accessible clinical assessment at the point of care.

The Company's core technology, Light AI QuickScan™, is a device-agnostic software platform that applies proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to medical images to provide healthcare professionals with actionable clinical information within seconds. The QuickScan™ platform is designed to operate across compatible imaging and computing hardware, providing flexibility for integration into a range of healthcare devices, clinical workflows and care settings without dependence on a single proprietary hardware platform.

The first product being brought to market on the platform, Light AI QuickScan™ Strep A, uses artificial intelligence to analyze images of the throat and provide clinical decision support regarding the likelihood of Group A Streptococcus (GAS) pharyngitis. QuickScan™ Strep A is designed to provide a rapid, non-invasive assessment without requiring a throat swab or laboratory test as part of the QuickScan analysis.

Light AI is developing the QuickScan™ platform with the potential to support additional medical conditions and clinical applications over time. The Company's long-term vision is to combine its QuickScan™ SaMD platform, advanced imaging, and cloud-based artificial intelligence to create a scalable "Digital Clinical Lab" capable of delivering rapid and accessible clinical insights across multiple diseases and conditions.

In pre-FDA validation studies, Light AI's Strep A algorithm demonstrated 96.57% accuracy in differentiating between viral and bacterial pharyngitis and achieved a Negative Predictive Value of 100% for Group A Streptococcus. Viral and GAS pharyngitis affect hundreds of millions of people globally each year, and untreated GAS infection can result in serious complications, including rheumatic heart disease.

Light AI believes its device-agnostic software architecture and artificial intelligence platform have the potential to expand access to rapid clinical decision support across diverse healthcare environments worldwide.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Mark Orsmond"

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (878) 879-4744

Toll Free: (888)804-9459

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://light.ai/

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/company/Light AI

X (Formerly Twitter): @lightaihealth

SOURCE Light AI Inc.

For more information, please contact the Company at [email protected] or visit https://light.ai/.