LIFESUPPLY JOINS FORCES WITH MOTHERS CHOICE PRODUCTS FOR ONLINE DISTRIBUTION OF TOP-TIER MATERNAL HEALTH PRODUCTS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Lifesupply Health Supplies Inc., (the "Company" or "Lifesupply"), a national online retailer of medical, health and safety products, is pleased to announce a partnership with Mothers Choice Products ("MCP") to offer parents and healthcare facilities the convenience of 24/7 access to top tier maternal health products. Through this innovative partnership, maternal products will now be accessible to Canadians via lifesupply.com.

Lifesupply utilizes its proprietary online retail platform to deliver high demand medical supplies via lifesupply.com where its customers can securely complete transactions at their convenience anywhere, anytime and on the go. Lifesupply's portfolio of products consists of a wide variety of items including mobility scooters, rollators, walkers, needles, syringes, wound management, bath, safety, and maternal products.

Mothers Choice Products was started in 1993 with the goal of curating and distributing top-tier maternal health products for Canadian parents, hospitals and retailers. Through a continuous dedication to quality, care and innovation, MCP is now one of the leading distributors of maternal health products in Canada. Through this partnership, Mothers Choice Products has made a commitment to maintain its exceptional level of service to all of Lifesupply's customers.

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of maternal products in partnership with Mothers Choice Products", said Abdul Ladha, Chairman and CEO of Lifesupply. "With the expansion of our evolving online platform, we are able to harness our technological advantage to reach savvy consumers for whom safety, value and convenience are the main driving forces for remote shopping."

"We are pleased to partner with this innovative company and to help expand the reach of our top tier products to more Canadians. We are proud of our brands and of our commitment to quality and service", said Angela Yamaoka, Product Specialist of Mothers Choice Products.

About LifeSupply

Lifesupply is engaged in the business of the marketing and sale of health and medical products, and related services. The Company operates various online sites, including "lifesupply.com" and "lifesupply.ca", that provide consumers access to over 50,000 products (SKU's) of health and medical products.

The Company has over a decade of experience in the medical supplies industry and an outstanding team of founding investors that form the basis of its operations. Lifesupply's objective it to grow annually, both organically and through acquisition, with the goal of establishing itself as one of the largest online commercial platforms for medical, pharmaceutical, safety and health related products in the country.

Lifesupply plans to further expand through acquisition by acquiring profitable operations that complement the Company's business model. The Company plans to integrate those operations into its existing operations, enabling it to offer a broader scope of inventory, products and services to its customer base.

This release and prior releases are available on the Company's web site located at www.lifesupplyhealth.com.

