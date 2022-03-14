LIFESUPPLY ANNOUNCES GROWTH AND TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP FOR EXPANSION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Lifesupply Health Supplies Inc. (the "Company" or "Lifesupply"), a leading National online retailer and integrated supplier of medical, health and safety products, is pleased to announce details regarding its proposed 2022 growth and expansion strategy.

Lifesupply has over a decade of experience in healthcare distribution and procurement of medical supplies, offering over 50,000 products to more than 45,000 customers to date. Through its evolving online platforms, the Company is increasing access, and streamlining the procurement and delivery of valuable medical, health and safety products directly to its customers at affordable pricing.

Lifesupply plans to further expand its operations through accretive acquisitions by acquiring profitable companies that complement the Company's business model. It intends to integrate these into its existing operations, enabling it to offer a broader scope of inventory, products and services to its customer base.

The Company is expanding its e-commerce platforms with a national marketing strategy this year in order to increase visibility, expand its customer base, and increase revenue while broadening its portfolio of medical, health and safety products. The Company has seen strong revenue growth, year of year as it expands its footprint and streamlines its technology and distribution networks to ensure faster, more reliable and cost-effective deliveries.

Lifesupply is also looking to increase its presence in the wholesale medical, health and safety products market, currently estimated at a $21 Billion1 a year industry in Canada and is highly fragmented made up of mostly regional and local distributors and wholesalers. The expansion into this segment is expected to present Lifesupply with acquisition growth opportunities.

"As we look to 2022, our team is committed to furthering our mission of growing our business operations to position ourselves as one of the largest platforms for medical, health and safety related products in the country," said Abdul Ladha, CEO. "As a healthcare industry aggregator, this will be a very exciting year for us. We have laid the foundation and have a strong pipeline of accretive acquisitions and expect to fuel consistent growth through a number of complimentary acquisitions that add significant value. We will continue to scale and invest in technology, people and infrastructure to successfully execute this vision."

About Lifesupply

Lifesupply, is engaged in the business of the marketing and sale of medical, health and safety products, and related services. The Company operates various online sites, including "lifesupply.com" and "lifesupply.ca", that provide consumers access to over 50,000 products (SKU's) of health and medical products.

The Company has over a decade of experience in the medical supplies industry and an outstanding team of founding investors that form the basis of its operations. Lifesupply's objective it to grow organically and through acquisition, with the goal of establishing the company as one of the largest suppliers of medical, health and safety related products in the country.

Lifesupply plans to further expand through acquisition by acquiring profitable operations that complement the Company's business model. The Company plans to integrate those operations into its existing operations, enabling it to offer a broader scope of inventory, products and services to its customer base.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements related to the Company's growth strategy, business objectives and goals, the expansion of its e-commerce offering, the broadening of the Company's portfolio of products, the Company making accretive acquisitions and that those acquisitions leading to growth in the B2C and B2B channels, the Company broadening their medical and healthcare offerings, the efficient delivery of products, and the Company's anticipated presence in the Canadian wholesale market are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Company will be able to execute on its business objective and goals, that the business will continue to grow as anticipated, that the Company will be able to identify and acquire appropriate target companies to grow its business, identify and offer additional healthcare products, and more effectively leverage its technology and distribution network for deliveries.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates, that the Company will not be able to find suitable acquisitions to grow its B2B and B2C channels, that the Company will not be able to find appropriate products to expand its healthcare offerings, and that the Company will be unable to streamline its technology and distribution network to make deliveries quicker, more reliable and cost effective.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

