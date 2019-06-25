Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces CSPA Group, Inc. and CannaStrips™ to Sponsor the Adelanto Cannabis Job Fair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the City of Adelanto, where the Company's state-of-the-art facilities are located, is hosting a Cannabis Job Fair on June 25, 2019, and CannaStrips™ is one of the sponsors.

The City of Adelanto is hosting a Cannabis Job Fair today at the Adelanto Stadium in an effort to place eligible individuals over the age of 21 into employee positions within Adelanto's expanding cannabis industry. The Job Fair's goal is to connect Adelanto residents with cannabis companies looking to fill experienced and trainee positions in the cannabis field. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. All individuals looking for employment in the cannabis industry are welcome to attend. The LDS subsidiaries are both sponsoring the Job Fair and encouraging individuals to visit the CannaStrips™ booth to apply for positions with LDS subsidiaries. LDS subsidiaries have job openings in Cultivation, Nursery, Plant Genetics, Transportation, Distribution, Manufacturing, Products Sales and Marketing.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "We are very encouraged by the active role that the city has taken under the leadership of Mayor Reyes and Mayor Pro Tem Stevevonna Evans. It is the kind of effort that will make a positive impact on the City's unemployment issues. The LDS subsidiaries are excited to meet new applicants that hopefully will become new employees."

The Company will continue to update the market on all events as they become relevant.

About CSPA Group, Inc.

CSPA Group, Inc. is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-Permitted and State-Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. The company manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and produces CannaStrips™ under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia company.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

