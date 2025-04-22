LifeSignals launches UbiqVue™ Holter System in partnership with UltraLinQ at Heart Rhythm 2025

Single-use, 2-channel wearable Biosensor, patient-facing app and cloud-based system enable final Holter reports in hours—not days.

MILPITAS, Calif., April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- LifeSignals, Inc. today announced the launch of the UbiqVue 2AYe Holter System at Heart Rhythm 2025 (Booth #943) in San Diego. Distributed in partnership with UltraLinQ Healthcare Solutions, the new Holter solution accelerates cardiac monitoring workflows by delivering diagnostic reports in a fraction of the typical turnaround time and eliminates the need to mail or recover the Biosensor device.

Central to the UbiqVue Holter System is the 2AYe Biosensor—a single-use, chest-worn device that continuously collects 2-channel ECG and event data for up to 5 days. Encrypted data is securely transmitted directly from the Biosensor, via the patient-facing app to a secure cloud-based system throughout the monitoring period. Within minutes of Holter test completion, the patient's data is automatically processed by cloud-based ECG analytics—significantly reducing certified cardiac technician over-read time, and enabling report delivery within hours for physician review and sign-off.

The disposable Biosensor is simple to distribute, quick to apply by clinicians or patients at home, and automatically connects to the app. With no device retrieval, the system eliminates return logistics, streamlining workflows and reducing administrative burden for clinics and care teams.

"UbiqVue Holter is the first Holter system purpose‑built for the digital age," said Surendar Magar, Co‑founder and CEO of LifeSignals. "By stripping away workflow complexity, cost barriers, and other operational hurdles, it turns our vision of anytime, anywhere wireless patient monitoring—from hospital beds to living rooms—into a practical reality for population health delivery."

"For over 15 years, UltraLinQ has empowered cardiologists with specialized tools, platforms, and expert support to optimize workflows and enhance diagnostic precision," adds Theo Vouniseas, UltraLinQ Head of Finance & Operations. "We are thrilled to unveil the UbiqVue Holter System at Heart Rhythm 2025 and believe its reliability, ease of implementation and scalability will exceed expectations."

UltraLinQ will be presenting UbiqVue Holter at Heart Rhythm, San Diego Convention Centre, CA 25-27th April. Booth #943.

For more information visit www.lifesignals.com and www.ultralinq.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565377/5278064/LifeSignals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Life Signals Inc.

Contact - Richard Hayhurst, [email protected], tel +44 7711 821527