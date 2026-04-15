LifeLoop launches Wellness Navigator, uniting clinical and engagement teams to prevent social isolation and loneliness in older adults

A new resident wellness solution empowering senior living teams to transform social wellness insights into actionable interventions

The wellness intelligence system is anchored by three core components: validated clinical instruments, rigorous research, and resident engagement signals

DENVER, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today launched its Wellness Navigator, a powerful wellness intelligence solution enabling operators to transform social wellness insights into proactive intervention. Through a clinically aligned and measurable framework, the Wellness Navigator redefines how senior living operators quantify, manage, and improve resident wellness consistently, continuously, and at scale.

By bringing engagement signals into a clear, unified view, the Wellness Navigator empowers clinical and life enrichment teams to consistently identify residents at risk of disengagement—and respond with meaningful, timely support. Explore the Wellness Navigator for your senior living community at lifeloop.com/wellness-navigator. Speed Speed

Social isolation and loneliness are two of the greatest risks facing older adult well-being. Yet, in many senior living communities, the signals of disconnection--missed activities, fewer interactions, and longer gaps of time between visits--are often fragmented across systems or lost in day-to-day operations. This challenge is compounded by an industry-wide gap of consistent, actionable metrics for life enrichment and clinical teams to collaboratively identify residents at risk and intervene early.

LifeLoop introduces the Wellness Navigator as a new operating model for addressing this challenge. By unifying engagement and clinical insight, daily engagement data is transformed into robust wellness intelligence. The solution enables community teams to proactively anticipate risks, align on a shared view of resident well-being, and deliver timely, informed interventions.

"Senior living operators have always understood how central connection is to resident well-being, but for too long they've had to rely on fragmented systems and intuition, and that approach is no longer sustainable," said Rob Fisher, chief executive officer, LifeLoop. "The Wellness Navigator is not simply another dashboard; it's how operators can proactively respond to the growing urgency to address social isolation. By turning insights into action, we enable better measurement, which leads to better care. We believe the future of senior living depends on this shift, and we're committed to building it carefully, rigorously, and transparently."

At the core of the Wellness Navigator is a research-backed framework that combines validated instruments with real-time engagement data. Together, these components operationalize social wellness--transforming previously siloed indicators into a cross-functional view of holistic resident well-being:

Social Engagement Index : The first operationalized measurement of social engagement, giving engagement and clinical leaders a shared, actionable key performance indicator to proactively identify residents who may be at risk of social isolation.

The first operationalized measurement of social engagement, giving engagement and clinical leaders a shared, actionable key performance indicator to proactively identify residents who may be at risk of social isolation. UCLA Loneliness Scale integration : An evidence-based measure of perceived loneliness that translates emotional well-being into a clear, trackable metric to identify isolation earlier.

An evidence-based measure of perceived loneliness that translates emotional well-being into a clear, trackable metric to identify isolation earlier. Engagement Insights and proactive signals: Resident-level trends, weekly proactive signals, and community and portfolio-level visibility that surface engagement patterns quickly and support informed, cross-functional action.

"With the Wellness Navigator, we now have better visibility to easily understand when residents are becoming socially isolated and take immediate action to do something about it," said Stephanie Sanborn, senior director, innovation & education, Seasons Retirement Communities. "I trust the Social Engagement Index score, because it comes from research, customer feedback, and rigorous testing in the field. It is the missing KPI between engagement and clinical leaders necessary to deliver wellness outcomes."

The Wellness Navigator was developed in close collaboration with senior living resident engagement and clinical leaders, and grounded in validated, widely recognized industry research. This approach ensures the system reflects real-world workflows while delivering insights community teams can trust and act on every day.

Lydia Nguyen, PhD, principal researcher at LifeLoop, guided the development of the Social Engagement Index and emphasized the importance of advancing how the industry measures and supports resident well-being: "We're focused on enabling our operator partners with credible and actionable ways to support resident well-being. The Wellness Navigator, anchored by the Social Engagement Index, represents a meaningful evolution for this industry. Rather than relying solely on surveys (whether standardized or internally developed), our approach integrates validated self-report measures with real-world engagement and connection data to provide a more comprehensive and actionable view of the resident experience. This model is dynamic, multi-faceted, and grounded in decades of research, then validated through customer pilots."

The Wellness Navigator is now available through the LifeLoop platform. To learn more about the Wellness Navigator can benefit your community, visit lifeloop.com/wellness-navigator.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection--helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

Media contact:

Natalie Jones

[email protected]

Senior Director of Marketing, LifeLoop

SOURCE LifeLoop