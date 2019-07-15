Life Science Company Live Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
Jul 15, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 11th life sciences conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.
July 11th Participating Companies:
|
Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
The Trendlines Group Ltd.
|
OTCQX: TRNLY | SGX:42T
|
Orexo AB
|
OTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX
|
NervGen Pharma Corp.
|
OTCQX: NGENF | TSX-V: NGEN
|
Cresco Labs Inc.
|
OTCQX: CRLBF | CSE: CL
|
Menlo Therapeutics, Inc.
|
Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.
|
OTCQX: NXGWF | CSE: NGW
|
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
|
OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, johnv@otcmarkets.com
