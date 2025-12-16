LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDINGS IN Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Libra Advisors, LLC (Libra) announced today that on October 3, 2025, it acquired, on behalf of the portfolios of investment funds it manages, control or direction over 20,000,000 Subscription Receipts of Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (Q-Gold or the Company) in a private placement of Subscription Receipts by the Company at a price of $0.15 per Subscription Receipt (the Transaction). Further, on October 22, 2025, and without further payment or action by Libra, each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchanged for one unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (Common Share) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a Warrant).

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share (Warrant Share) at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share until October 3, 2027; provided, however, that if at any time after February 4, 2026, the Common Shares trade at $0.25 per Common Share or higher on the TSX Venture Exchange for a period of 10 consecutive days, Q-Gold will have the right (but not the obligation) to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days after Q-Gold issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

As a result of the Transaction, Libra, on behalf of the portfolios of investment funds it manages, acquired and exercises control or direction over 20,000,000 Common Shares of Q-Gold which represents approximately 13.04% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Q-Gold. The 20,000,000 common shares held by Libra, on behalf of the portfolios of investment funds it manages, aggregated with the 10,000,000 Warrant Shares over which it has control or direction, would, if exercised, represent in aggregate approximately 18.37% of the total issued and outstanding shares of Q-Gold on a partially-diluted basis.

The securities of Q-Gold acquired by Libra, on behalf of the portfolios of investment funds it manages, are held for investment purposes. These investments will be reviewed on a continuing basis, and such holdings may, depending on market and other conditions, be increased or decreased in the future through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants, options, convertible securities or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 -- The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also require a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the Early Warning Report). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Libra Advisors, LLC

For more information please contact, Ranjan Tandon (212) 350-5125.