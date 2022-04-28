Liberty to Attend Industry Conferences to Showcase HEXWAVE Technology

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

WILMINGTON, MA, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - April 28, 2022 – Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of threat detection solutions for concealed weapons, is pleased to announce that it will be attending industry leading events in June and July of this year in order to showcase its HEXWAVE™ walkthrough security detection technology to potential customers in target verticals including airports and sporting venues.

Liberty will be exhibiting at the American Association of Airport Executives Annual Conference, an event that attracts executives from leading airports around the globe. Liberty will engage in discussions with key opinion leaders on the use of HEXWAVE outside the passenger security checkpoint at airports to create a layered defense in locations such as public and employee entrances. Liberty has been working with the TSA following a previously awarded contract for demonstration and evaluation of HEXWAVE and its enhanced detection and throughput performance for screening aviation workers at US airports.

The Company will also exhibit at the National Sports Safety and Security Conference and the International Association of Venue Managers to further discussions with key sports and entertainment venue executives. Liberty's people screening technology can detect beyond what today's metal detectors can achieve by also screening for non-metallic threats such as 3D printed "ghost" guns, as well as plastic or liquid explosives. The system uses millimeter wave, 3D imaging, and artificial intelligence to provide automated go/no-go decisions to security operators.

"We see the HEXWAVE being deployed in airports, stadiums, arenas, and other types of venues where safety, security, and customer experience are equally paramount," said Liberty Defense CEO, Bill Frain. "We know from our conversations with the biggest names in sports and entertainment who are approaching us with interest, that they have a need to keep ahead of the threats out there. They are looking for a high throughput security solution like HEXWAVE that can process people quickly without having to divest jackets, keys, wallets, phones, and other common items."

In other news, pursuant to the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan, the Company granted on April 26, 2022 a total of 1,915,000 stock options ("Options") and 800,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.41 per share. All Options vest at 12.5% after three months from the grant date, and 12.5% every three months thereafter, expiring on April 26, 2027. All RSUs vest at 100% after 24 months from the date of grant, expiring on April 26, 2027. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

The purpose of the omnibus long-term incentive plan is to promote greater alignment of interests between employees and shareholders, and to support the achievement of the Company's longer-term performance objectives, while providing a long-term retention element. Disclosure documents concerning the equity incentive plan are available online at www.sedar.com.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

