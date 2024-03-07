Liberty Receives Formal Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Approval for HEXWAVE

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce that the HEXWAVE™ product was granted a formal equipment authorization approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), another important milestone for it's ultra-wideband product technology. The Company previously had an FCC Waiver in place.

Liberty's HEXWAVE product, a next generation, walkthrough, contactless threat detection system uses low-power radar imaging, coupled with AI and computing platform, to detect concealed metallic and non-metallic threats at speed, providing automated decisions to security operators. The company has sold the HEXWAVE to multiple market verticals including aviation, courthouses, national labs, prisons and government facilities.

The Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) administers the equipment authorization program under the authority delegated to it by the FCC. This program is one of the principal ways the FCC ensures that Radio Frequency (RF) devices used in the United States operate effectively without causing harmful interference and otherwise comply with the FCC's rules. All RF devices subject to equipment authorization must comply with the FCC's technical requirements. This certainly can prove to be a barrier to entry in the securities market.

"This is an important milestone for the New Production Unit, allowing the Company to deliver product to non-government/commercial customers" said Bill Frain, Liberty's CEO. "We continue to receive orders in several market verticals in the commercial space given the HEXWAVE's ability to detect a broader range of threats, including non-metallic items."

In addition, the Company is announcing the resignation of Mike Lanzaro, President/CTO as he leaves the Company due to personal reasons. We would like to thank Mike for his years with the Company and helping shape the HEXWAVE Technology into what it is today. Mike will continue to support the Company as needed through a consulting agreement.

