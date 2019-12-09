Liberty Health Sciences to Open 21st Florida Dispensary in Sarasota

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it plans to open its 21st dispensary in Sarasota, Florida, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Located at 2067 Siesta Drive Sarasota, FL. 34239, the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The 1,100 square foot store includes a retail and reception area along with a private consultation room and comfortable waiting room. The dispensary will also feature locally inspired wall-art throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We are extremely proud to open a dispensary in the beautiful city of Sarasota and appreciate how local officials have welcomed us into their community," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This location truly solidifies our presence on the west coast, having just opened our Bradenton store this week and operating stores in Bonita Springs and Cape Coral, with Ft. Myers opening in the near future. We look forward to working with current and prospective patients who are new to cannabis and our wide array of industry leading products."

The Office of Medical Marijuana Use recently announced the registry had surpassed 287,000 registered medical marijuana patients with an active ID card. There are presently more than 2,500 registered ordering physicians in the state of Florida.

Liberty currently operates 20 dispensaries across Florida in the following locations:

• Dania Beach • Port St. Lucie • Miami • Summerfield • Palm Harbor • Orange Park • St. Petersburg • Gainesville • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Cape Coral • Winter Haven • Boca Raton • Merritt Island • Bonita Springs • Tallahassee • Panama City • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra) • Bradenton • Pensacola

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Dwain Schenck, (203) 223-5230, dwain@schenckstrategies.com; Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer, (386) 462-0141, VMancebo@libertyhealthsciences.com

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

