Liberty Health Sciences Ranks # 2 In Flower Sales In Florida

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has the second highest sales of smokable marijuana in the state of Florida with 16 dispensaries open. Liberty was one of the first companies in the state to provide smokable medical marijuana in all of its dispensaries when bill (SB 182) was signed into law on March 8, 2019 revoking a ban on smoking medical marijuana.

Flower sales of Liberty and Papa's Herb brands is the driving factor of the significant market success for this growing category and the Company continues to cultivate brand recognition and attract a constant stream of new patients.

Senate Bill 182 permits qualified patients to receive up to 2.5 ounces of whole flower (smokable) cannabis every 35 days. As of July 19, 2019, the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) reports there are 246,079 qualified patients and 2,386 physicians in Florida.

With the passing of Amendment 2 and the subsequent Senate Bill 8A in 2017, Florida legalized medical cannabis for 10 qualifying conditions: cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, HIV, AIDS, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Crohn's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), as well as "medical conditions of the same kind or class as or comparable to the above qualifying conditions," such as Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

"Our outstanding results are directly driven by the strategy that we have been implementing," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "This is a very proud moment for the Liberty team as we outranked other MMTC's in Florida. Most importantly, we continue to provide all Florida patients the medicine that they are seeking. As we aggressively continue to grow our footprint and product portfolio, we expect to amplify our results and progressively increase the offerings for our patients."

Liberty Health Sciences is quickly becoming a leading cultivator and distributor of premium cannabis products through low-cost production techniques and high-end dispensary design. The Company continues to successfully expand its house flower brand of products and prides itself in offering access to the best brands in any category, including PAX, Mary's Medicinals, Pretty Pistil, and Papa's Herb to name a few.

Liberty currently operates 16 dispensaries across Florida, with the Boca Raton location celebrating its opening on July 22, where it serves a population of approximately 100,000. Next month Liberty plans to open three new dispensaries in Panama City, Pensacola, and Orlando, joining the list of store locations listed below:

• Dania Beach • North Miami • Miami • Port St. Lucie • Palm Harbor • Summerfield • St. Petersburg • Orange Park • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Gainesville • Winter Haven • Merritt Island • Tallahassee • Cape Coral • Boca Raton • Bonita Springs

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free statewide delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

