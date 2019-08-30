Liberty Health Sciences Opens Its 17th Florida Dispensary In Panama City

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it will open its 17th dispensary in Panama City, Florida on September 3, 2019, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. This is Liberty's first dispensary to open in Bay County.

Located at 809 Harrison Avenue Panama City, FL., the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 2,700 square foot store includes a spacious retail and reception area along with two private consultation rooms and a large waiting room. Liberty's Panama City dispensary will also feature locally inspired wall-art throughout the store on a rotating basis.

"We are delighted to inaugurate our 17th dispensary in this beautiful and historic Panama City location," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Local officials have welcomed Liberty with open arms, and we are truly proud to assist in the economic recovery of one of Florida's uniquely historic cities, following the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Our patients in the panhandle will now have an additional location where they can source their medicinal products as we continue our strong pursuit in scaling our Florida operations and extending our dispensary count. We are also on track to open three additional dispensaries in September, subject to Florida Department of Health approval."

The new Panama City dispensary is located in the largest city between Tallahassee and Pensacola along U.S. Route 98. On October 10, 2018, Panama City sustained devastating wind damage, after being directly impacted when Hurricane Michael made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane. Estimated losses throughout the region, including spending, loss of gross product and personal income, has reached $53 billion. Property damages alone topped $5 billion.

Liberty currently operates 16 other dispensaries across Florida in the following cities:

• Dania Beach • North Miami • Miami • Port St. Lucie • Palm Harbor • Summerfield • St. Petersburg • Orange Park • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Gainesville • Winter Haven • Cape Coral • Merritt Island • Boca Raton • Bonita Springs • Tallahassee

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery. Liberty also offers patients free delivery statewide.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

